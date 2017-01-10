Rosie O'Donnell drops price on Saddle River estate by nearly $600K (PHOTOS)



More than a year after listing her Saddle River mansion, Rosie O’Donnell has trimmed the price again, this time by nearly $600,000, according to its Trulia.com listing.

The comedian, actress, former talk show host and part-time Donald Trump sparring partner (her Twitter stream remains a font of of anti-Trump sentiments, though Trump has moved on to more important matters, like Meryl Streep) is now asking $5.9 million for the 1928 English manor-style home on six acres. If it sells at that price, she’ll be taking a loss of $475,000.

A longtime Rockland County, N.Y., resident, O’Donnell bought the 6-bedroom home in 2013 for $6.375 million and put it back on the market 20 months later. In the interim, O’Donnell split from her second wife, Michelle Rounds, with whom she shared custody of a daughter.

The estate features a pool with grotto waterfall, Jacuzzi spa, guesthouse with covered outdoor dining area, a basketball court and a natural gas generator. The property is fenced and gated, with a 3-car garage with artist’s studio. Property taxes are $35,526 a year.

Fellow Saddle River mansion owner (if not current resident) Mary J. Blige is likewise having trouble unloading her home. The R&B icon cut the price of her estate in September to $9.88 million, down from her original listing price of $13 million in 2015.

