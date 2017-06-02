Rosie O'Donnell says she's willing to play Steve Bannon



Melissa McCarthy earned raves for her performance as White House press secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend.

Now, Rosie O’Donnell is stepping up to the plate to offer her services, should the show need a new Stephen Bannon.

On Tuesday, O’Donnell tweeted that for now it’s “just a funny idea,” but the very notion of the comedian and actress — a longtime Donald Trump foe — playing the president’s chief strategist has been gaining traction since Monday night.

Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) suggested Bannon as a next target for the sketch show. From there, the conversation turned to O’Donnell.

“i am here to serve,” O’Donnell tweeted. “alec (Baldwin) has trump – melissa (McCarthy) has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready.”

Ok so please do Bannon next?

Fish in a barrel, Lorne. https://t.co/rSmTc4zSZ4 — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 7, 2017

Bannon was depicted on Saturday’s installment of “SNL” as a Grim Reaper/Skeletor-type character (reminiscent of the portrayal of Karl Rove, senior adviser to George W. Bush, on the animated series “American Dad”) during a sketch in which Alec Baldwin again played the president. By stepping in, O’Donnell could lend the figure some humanity.

While McCarthy’s turn as Spicer was well received on social media — the “SNL” clip currently claims more than 16 million views on YouTube — Politico reported that the impression of the Trump staffer, compete with gum-eating, significant “pushback” towards the press and the added bonus of some podium-ramming, may have been damaging to Spicer in the eyes of Trump.

“More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him,” the report said. The same story inspired Offerman’s original tweet.

Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 07 Feb 2017 17:04:00 +0000