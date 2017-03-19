Rutgers basketball year-in-review: How does Steve Pikiell plan to shake up roster?

By Keith Sargeant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Not long after landing the Rutgers men’s basketball head coaching position in mid-March 2016, Steve Pikiell held a team workout. His initial impression of a team that had just finished 7-25 in the 2015-16 season?

“I thought we had a long way to go,” he recalled last week.

The Scarlet Knights defied all reasonable expectations in a 15-18 campaign that included a 3-15 record in Big Ten play.

“We’ve come a long way from the first time I worked out with these guys,” Pikiell said. “I’m proud that we were able to assemble a great staff, to get these guys to buy in to a new system. The one thing I think we did is we taught them how to compete and fight every night. We had a lot of obstacles, but we had a lot of firsts. First (Big Ten) road win; first win in the (Big Ten) tournament; first 3-win (Big Ten) record. It was important for us because these guys were working their tails off and if they didn’t have any wins to show for it, they would’ve said, ‘Well, we’re still losing.’ We took a big step this year. I think the guys that bought in were rewarded for that by the firsts we achieved.”

Before we look ahead to what the future may hold for the Rutgers men’s basketball program, let’s look back on this season’s accomplishments: