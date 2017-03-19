Rutgers basketball year-in-review: How does Steve Pikiell plan to shake up roster?
Updated March 19, 2017
By Keith Sargeant | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Not long after landing the Rutgers men’s basketball head coaching position in mid-March 2016, Steve Pikiell held a team workout. His initial impression of a team that had just finished 7-25 in the 2015-16 season?
“I thought we had a long way to go,” he recalled last week.
The Scarlet Knights defied all reasonable expectations in a 15-18 campaign that included a 3-15 record in Big Ten play.
“We’ve come a long way from the first time I worked out with these guys,” Pikiell said. “I’m proud that we were able to assemble a great staff, to get these guys to buy in to a new system. The one thing I think we did is we taught them how to compete and fight every night. We had a lot of obstacles, but we had a lot of firsts. First (Big Ten) road win; first win in the (Big Ten) tournament; first 3-win (Big Ten) record. It was important for us because these guys were working their tails off and if they didn’t have any wins to show for it, they would’ve said, ‘Well, we’re still losing.’ We took a big step this year. I think the guys that bought in were rewarded for that by the firsts we achieved.”
Before we look ahead to what the future may hold for the Rutgers men’s basketball program, let’s look back on this season’s accomplishments:
Did we predict it right?
As it turned out, we nailed the conference-record prediction while narrowly missing the non-conference win total. The Scarlet Knights took advantage of the nation’s second-softest non-conference by jumping out to a 6-0 start, which marked the sixth-best unbeaten string to open a season in the 110-year history of the program.
For Pikiell, the 11-1 start marked the best head-coaching debut in Rutgers men’s basketball history. The Scarlet Knights defeated 11 of their 12 non-conference foes by taking care of business at the RAC, posting an unbeaten record prior to the Big Ten campaign.
Talk about improvement
The Scarlet Knights more than doubled their win total from last year, increasing it by eight victories overall, and tripled its conference-win total from 2015-16.
After compiling the nation’s 294th-best RPI ranking last year, the Scarlet Knights owned a 172 RPI, according to the final NCAA rankings. That’s a plus-122-rank improvement.
Last year, Rutgers lost 15 games decided by double digits in Big Ten play. This season that number dipped to eight.
Perhaps the biggest indication of how much more competitive the Scarlet Knights were this season is this stat: Rutgers was outscored by an average margin of 20.2 points in Big Ten play last season; this year RU’s scoring margin was half that woeful total, dipping to minus-10.6 versus conference foes.
Statistically speaking
Rutgers’ improvement was evident in virtually every meaningful statistic. According a Rutgers athletics media relations analysis, the Scarlet Knights ranked among the top 100 in 10 NCAA statistical categories, including among the top 50 in seven, after ranking among the top 150 in just two statistical categories in 2015-16.
Here are the biggest improvements: rebound margin (+305), scoring defense (+270), three point FG defense (+244) offensive rebounds (+244), rebounds (+231), field goal percentage defense (+222) and blocks (+110).
