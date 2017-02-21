Rutgers continues to seek play-makers in 2018 in offering N.J. RB Clayton Scott



The biggest theme for Rutgers‘ 2017 recruiting class was the addition of play-makers — players with the preternatural ability to influence the outcome of a game by making incredible plays.

Rutgers continues with that same mindset for 2018 in offering Millville (N.J.) running back Clayton Scott.

The 5-9, 180-pounder hold offers from Rutgers, Princeton and Rhode Island, while Temple and Navy also appear close to offering.

Scott is being recruited primarily by defensive backs coach Henry Baker.

“Coach Hewitt, coach (Henry) Baker and I usually text coach Ash on a daily basis,” Scott told NJ.com.

He currently claims no favorites, and could potentially end up in the Ivy Leagues as he carries a 3.5 grade point average, and hopes to major in entrepreneurship.

But Clayton admits to having a soft spot for Rutgers, which he visited for junior day on Jan. 29.

“I like Rutgers,” said Scott. “I feel as though if I was to go there, we would have a building program.

“When I first met coach (Lester) Erb, that was nice. They have nice facilities, you know. I was talking to coach Erb in the running backs meeting room and then I formed a good connection with coach Baker, also. That’s a nice coaching staff, I think so.”

In 2017, Clayton has visited Rutgers, Princeton, Temple and is visiting Rhode Island Friday (today).

But he’s more concerned with going out strong throughout his senior campaign.

“I think what stands out the most is I don’t let one man tackle me,” he said.

Of the three schools to offer, Rutgers and Princeton currently stand out.

“I feel like I have a good relationship with the Rutgers staff,” he said. “And then with Princeton, I just like the vibe that they give off as far as the coaches and the players. Like, when I went up for the visit, they made me feel welcomed. They made me feel like I was home.”

Scott is working to improve for 2017.

“I’m working on my speed, my getaway speed. Once I get to the second level, I don’t want anyone to catch me. And then also, get my strength up, get bigger,” he said.

And he hopes to parlay that speed and strength into a great collegiate opportunity.

“I’ll be the first one to go to college in my family,” he said.

A school’s proximity to his home will play no role in his recruitment.

“That, honestly doesn’t really matter to me,” he said, “because I don’t feel like I’d get homesick, honestly.”

Scott plans to return to Rutgers “hopefully for the spring game.”

And there are a number of other schools that could potentially join the mix, especially Temple which Scott visited last Monday for junior day.

“It was very interesting. It was nice, I liked it,” he said. “The campus was different. It was open. I wasn’t used to seeing that.”

Hence, Scott will take some time before making a decision.

“I want to wait,” he said. “I want to wait it out, try to weigh my options out.”

Rutgers battling Temple for South Jersey recruits is becoming a trend. But Rutgers appears to have an edge on Temple at the moment.

“I’d probably choose Rutgers over Temple,” he said.

Scott was a third-team all-state selection in 2016, as well as South Jersey Times football all-area, and his team won South Jersey Times Team of the Year in football.

He rushed for 1,722 yards and 15 TDs throughout his junior campaign and also caught 16 passes for 259 yards and four additional scores.

