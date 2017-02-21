Rutgers 'definitely in the mix' for record-setting N.J. QB Devin Leary



Following Rutgers‘ second installation of junior day 2017, Timber Creek (Sicklerville, N.J.) junior quarterback Devin Leary is considering the Scarlet Knights among a number of other suitors.

“I would say the biggest stand out to me would be how Rutgers took me in throughout their whole staff and gave my dad and I a family presentation as soon as I walked in the doors,” Leary, the 6-3, 185-pound three-star recruit told NJ.com. “Rutgers is on the rise with all of their new recruits, so they are definitely in the mix of my recruiting.”

Landing Leary would be a big deal for Rutgers, as he’s coming off a season for the ages, seizing N.J.com state football player of the year, N.J. state Gatorade player of the year and first-team all-state honors following his record-setting efforts in 2016.

Grading RU’s 2017 class by position: DB

He connected on 198-of-316 passes and only threw four interceptions, helping Timber Creek to a 12-0 record, a South Jersey Group 4 title and the No. 3 ranking in the Garden State.

Leary generated a state-record 48 passing touchdowns and 3,688 yards through the air, including 16 wins in Creek’s last 16 games, and the last two South Jersey Group 4 championships.

Hence, new Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill keyed on Leary throughout last weekend’s junior day festivities.

“I hung out most of my day with coach Jerry Kill and I got to learn what he expects of next year’s quarterbacks and his knowledge of the game,” said Leary. “I also learned about how great of a person he is off the field as a person.”

Maryland and Rutgers are perceived to be doing well with Leary, but he is non-committal when it comes to naming favorites. Meanwhile, Boston College, Syracuse and Pitt are schools he could visit prior to his pledge.

RU offeree Robinson plays many positions

“I’m not sure yet, honestly,” he said. “I’m going on a couple more visits in the spring then after hopefully I can make a decision.”

And although he has yet to name a specific date, Leary hopes to wrap-up his recruitment before the commencement of his senior campaign.

“I’m not sure when I want to commit,” he said. “I hope before my senior year.”

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Leary also holds offers from Baylor, Iowa, Temple, West Virginia, Wake Forest, UMass, Coastal Carolina, and recently received offers from Indiana, Minnesota and Pitt.

He also visited West Virginia for its junior day event earlier this month.

Todderick Hunt may be reached at thunt@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @TodderickHunt. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 22 Feb 2017 15:45:00 +0000