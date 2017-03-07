Rutgers, ex-NFL player Steve Beauharnais reach understanding on public spat over Pro Day



A public rift between Rutgers football and one of the captains of its 2012 Big East co-championship team appears to be over after one day.

Four-year starting linebacker Steve Beauharnais (2009-12) ripped the program on social media Monday after he was denied the opportunity to participate in the annual Rutgers Pro Day in front of NFL scouts.

Beauharnais told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday that the situation was a “misunderstanding” and that he will be allowed to use Rutgers’ practice bubble Friday after Pro Day to hold a private workout for interested scouts.

“Honestly, it was a big misunderstanding,” said Beauharnais, a 2013 NFL Draft seventh-round pick who played a total of five games with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins during the 2013-14 seasons. “It was just a lack of communication basically between myself and Rutgers.”

Looking to jumpstart his career, Beauharnais recently drove to Rutgers to ask for permission to run through drills alongside the 2017 NFL Draft class and “they told their assistant to tell me no and tell me to leave,” according to his Instagram post.

“I’m still young, I feel like I can still do it, and I just want to give it one last shot,” Beauharnais, 26, told NJAM. “I’ve opened up my own two businesses, and I’m doing well, but there’s a little hole in my heart that I feel like I can still do it and compete at the highest level.

“I just want to be given the opportunity to do so. Now that we’ve gotten everything ironed out, I’m granted that opportunity and I’m very thankful for that.”

A Rutgers spokesman told NJ Advance Media that the program’s policy is any former Scarlet Knight players who are two years or less removed from their last college season can join Pro Day. Paul James and Kaiwan Lewis — members of the 2015 team — are among 13 former players participating.

The NFL and NCAA do not have policies on Pro Day eligibility.

“We’ve drawn a little bit of NFL interest so I’m going to work out,” Beauharnais said of he and his agent. “But the main focus should be on the kids that are currently training for the draft and participating in Pro Day.

“It’s unfortunate that this gets highlighted, but the main thing is it was a miscommunication. The main focus should be on the kids because these kids have worked hard just like our class worked hard, so they deserve the spotlight right now.”

Beauharnais’ post contains a photo of himself in his cap and gown at Rutgers graduation that flashes through a rotation of images on a monitor in the Hale Center.

“Take all my photos and any pictures of me down or I will take legal action for using my likeness,” Beauharnais wrote.

Asked if he plans to stick to the threat after the compromise, Beauharnais said it required further consideration.

“I haven’t really thought it through yet,” Beauharnais said. “It’s unfortunate it had to come to this. I wish nothing but the best for Rutgers. I want nothing but the best for Rutgers. I’m not a guy that I hope they do bad because we had a misunderstanding. That’s not me. That’ll never be me.”

Beauharnais credited Rutgers director of football operations Will Gilkinson — a former Rutgers linebacker who has held the position under the last three head coaches — for straightening out the mess.

“We got the situation under control,” Beauharnais said. “From one alum to another, he was the first to reach out to me, and he’s a great man.

At Pro Days past, Rutgers has allowed draftable players from other mostly nearby FCS-level schools — a point that initially seemed to further anger Beauharnais — and former Rutgers players shortly removed from their college careers to join the crowd.

A handful of players one or two years removed from their Rutgers careers participated on former coach Kyle Flood’s watch in 2015. In coach Chris Ash’s first Pro Day last March, Marcus Thompson, whose college career ended in 2013 and was later in rookie mini-camp with the Miami Dolphins, participated.

None of those players was a former NFL Draft pick like Beauharnais, however, which makes this situation unique at Rutgers.

Because there are hundreds of players in similar shoes every season given the short-lived average length of a NFL career, the NFL is holding a veteran’s combine — rebranded as the Pro Player Combine — later this month.

But Beauharnais, who said he worked out for the Baltimore Ravens in the summer of 2016, is not eligible to be one of the capped 150 participants in the event because it is limited to players who signed their first NFL contract in 2014-16 or had their most recent contract waived or expired during the 2016 league year, according to NFL.com.

“I don’t want to have a regret,” said Beauharnais, who has been working with his longtime trainer since November. “I’m doing well right now. But I don’t want to say ‘could’ve, would’ve, should’ve.’ I just want to give it a shot and give myself a fair chance. What’s important is the current players coming out in the draft, and I want them to get a fair chance as well.”

