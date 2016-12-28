Rutgers falls to Wisconsin … and loses star Corey Sanders to injury



For Rutgers to have a shot against the Big Ten’s best, it’s going to make to make more shots.

With a soft non-conference schedule in the rear-view window, Rutgers opened Big Ten play Tuesday night by losing 72-52 at No. 14 Wisconsin.

The bigger long-term concern is the status of Corey Sanders, who started the game on the bench and ended it in the locker room.

The Lakeland, Fla. native missed Monday’s practice to due a missed flight back from Christmas break. He was benched until midway through the first half.

“You don’t get back for practice, you don’t start,” coach Steve Pikiell told reporters afterward. “That’s the rule.”

Sanders logged 23 minutes but went to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury with 5:39 remaining in the second half.

The star sophomore guard landed awkwardly after taking a shot in the lane and was helped off the court without putting any pressure on his foot. He did not return to the floor but sent out an encouraging Tweet about 30 minutes after the buzzer.

That Wasn’t RU Basketball !! Trust Me We Gone Be Straight [?] [?] — Iverson Jr [?] (@C_Sanders3) December 28, 2016

“He’s got a bag of ice on his ankle,” Pikiell said on the Rutgers Radio Network postgame show. “We’ll figure that out later.”

Mike Williams finished with a team-high 18 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, but didn’t have nearly enough help.

Rutgers (11-3) missed 13 of its first 14 shots and had just four points through the first nine minutes.

The damage caused by the slump could’ve been catastrophic — and probably would’ve been a year ago — but intense defense allowed Rutgers to hang in and trail only 13-6 after Deshawn Freeman converted the team’s second field goal.

“We got off to a bad start, turned the ball over 12 times,” Pikiell said. “We were helping them. They didn’t need any help.”

Defense continued to be a strong suit for Rutgers throughout the game, just as it was last time out in a loss to Seton Hall.

The shortcomings were at the other end of the court, where Rutgers shot 31.1 percent from the floor and even worse (27.9 percent) from 2-point range.

Wisconsin held a 42-31 edge on the glass, but Rutgers actually won on the offensive glass (16-15).

Rutgers trailed by 15 at halftime, 21 early in the second half and by 15 with nine minutes remaining but showed uncharacteristic firepower with back-to-back 3-pointers from Williams and Nigel Johnson wrapped around a defensive stop.

That cut the deficit to single digits (53-44) for the first time since the first half. It capped an 18-6 run.

Down a top ball-handler in its three-guard rotation, Rutgers slipped into a four-minute scoring drought and watched its deficit climb from 13 back to 21.

Sanders accounted for three of Rutgers’ six assists on 19 baskets.

Johnson finished with 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting, while double-double threat Freeman was limited to nine points and three rebounds.

Seldom-used walk-on Jake Dadika played took Sanders’ spot down the stretch, but Dadika also played in the first four minutes of the game as the first guard off the bench. Pikiell appeared to be sending a message.

Rutgers’ Big Ten home-opener against Penn State is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

