Rutgers fills out 2023 schedule with home game vs. Ohio

Rutgers and Ohio State are booked for yearly meetings as Big Ten East Division rivals, but Ohio University is coming to Piscataway on a one-time deal.

Rutgers and Ohio will square off on Sept. 30, 2023 at High Point Solutions Stadium, according to a signed contract obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request.

The agreement was reached in October 2016 and signed by Rutgers athletics director Pat Hobbs.

Rutgers will pay an $850,000 guarantee to Ohio for making the trip as it is not a home-and-home series. If Ohio cancels the game — as Rutgers did to Miami at a $100,000 penalty earlier this month — then it owes $1.7 million to Rutgers.

The $850,000 is a relative bargain as far as today’s market for guarantees. For example, Rutgers will pay $1.2 million to Texas State — where former running backs coach Zak Kuhr is now the co-offensive coordinator — for a home game in 2018.

Rutgers has now filled out its 2023 non-conference schedule when including previously contracted home games with Temple and Virginia Tech.

One schedule opening remains available in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — series with Temple, Boston College and UCLA are on the books — and two remain in 2019.

Rutgers and Boston College will not exchange equal guarantees for their series including games in 2019, 2022, 2026 and 2027.

But the visiting team in the Rutgers-Kansas State home-and-home set for 2030 and 2031 will receive $300,000, according to the contracts obtained through OPRA.

Rutgers has won two of three all-time meetings with Ohio, all of which were played in New Jersey. Wins in 2006 and 2011 were preceded by a loss in 1937.

The 2011 meeting is memorable because Mohamed Sanu set the Rutgers’ and Big East single-game records with 16 receptions.

Sanu had 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns to power a 38-26 victory, and it was his biggest game en route to setting the single-season school and league records with 115 catches.

