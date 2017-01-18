Rutgers football recruiting update, 1/18: signing day right around the corner



Since the end of the dead period (Jan. 11), the Rutgers staff has been on the road and hard at work trying to fill the small voids within the 2017 class. Hence, they have extended a number of offers as they look to make a strong finish, including: Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock, Ar.) three-star DE David Porter, Cartersville (Ga.) three-star CB Trey Creamer (currently committed to Minnesota), Kickapoo (Springfield, Mo.) two-star TE Travis Vokolek (who will take a Rutgers official visit this weekend) and The Boys’ Latin School (Baltimore, Md.) three-star TE Braden Atkinson (recently decomitted from Wake Forest).

Meanwhile, Brentwood (Tenn.), U.S. Army All-American punter and Rutgers target Tucker Day committed to Mississippi State Sunday (before taking his Rutgers official visit) over offers from Rutgers, Illinois, Army, Navy and Colorado State.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 18 Jan 2017 17:00:00 +0000