Rutgers football recruiting update: Christmas edition highlights where RU stands



After there being some speculation as to whether or not Bad Hawkins would end up back at Michigan, the answer is yes as the team is counting on him at wide receiver for 2017. Hawkins says he was already a qualifier and could have attended Michigan immediately out of Camden high school in 2016, but qualified late (mid-July), causing him to spend a semester at Suffield (Conn.) Academy, despite signing to play in Ann Arbor.

Hawkins appeared open for a short stint with Rutgers working its way back into the picture, with Hawkins’ Michigan LOI becoming null and void due to him not making it in. But Hawkins recently reaffirmed his intentions to don maize and blue, as the Michigan staff has turned the heat back up on his recruitment — including an in-home visit earlier this month from offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and defensive coordinator Don Brown. Now a 6-2, 210-pounder, after gaining 20 pounds of functional mass, Hawkins had a strong year in 2016, reaffirming himself as one of the nation’s best.

Hawkins is coming off a season where he made highlight reel grab after highlight reel grab, displaying elite athleticism, body control and ball skills.

Michigan is the school his close friend and former Camden teammate Ron Johnson attends as a red-shirt freshman, and where another former teammate, Cesar Ruiz, who’s currently a senior five-star center at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), recently committed to.

Michigan signed six players out of New Jersey in 2016, including Hawkins and Paramus (N.J.) Catholic defensive end Rashan Gary, the country’s top player .

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 25 Dec 2016 12:05:00 +0000