Rutgers football spring game: LIVE updates, stats for Scarlet-White scrimmage



PISCATAWAY — It’s been 217 days since the Rutgers football team experienced a victory, roughly 5,200 hours since the Scarlet Knights walked off High Point Solutions Stadium with their heads held high as victors.

“I thought once we got going, our fans and students actually helped us regain momentum in the game, create a lot of energy and excitement for our football team and can’t thank them enough,” Rutgers coach Chris Ash said following his team’s 37-28 come-from-behind triumph over New Mexico on Sept. 17, 2016.

The Scarlet Knights will be throwing and catching passes and simulating a football game in front of their fans for the first time since ending a 2-10 campaign on a nine-game losing streak.

“Every day is critical,” Ash said following a season-ending 31-13 loss at Maryland on Nov. 26, 2016. “We have to be able to develop our players and we have to be able to go out and recruit. We have to be able to go out and create competition at each spot on the football team. We have to get guys that come in and push each other to be better every single day. Every day over the next seven, eight, nine months is critical. … That makes the program better.”

Here are the Rutgers football rosters for the Scarlet-White game pic.twitter.com/Of402LyETa — Keith Sargeant (@KSargeantNJ) April 22, 2017

One of those key events in the offseason calendar is the Scarlet-White game, an intrasquad scrimmage that is expected to draw between 10,000 and 20,000 fans today at High Point Solutions Stadium.

Kickoff for the team’s annual intrasquad scrimmage is set for 5 p.m.

TV, Live stream info for Scarlet-White game

“I’m really excited about the spring game Saturday,” Ash said earlier this week. “It’s going to be great weather. Really excited about the day with the free band. We get a chance to go out and practice in the stadium with fans out there. Hopefully our students and our fans will show up and enjoy a great atmosphere.”

Keep it here as NJ Advance Media’s Rutgers football beat reporters Ryan Dunleavy and Keith Sargeant provide live updates, news and notes for the scrimmage. NJ Advance Media sports columnist Steve Politi and Rutgers football recruiting reporter Todderick Hunt may weigh in as well.

Tweets about #rutgers AND From:@StevePoliti OR From:@KSargeantNJ OR From:@rydunleavy OR From:@rosenstein73 OR From:@TodderickHuntKeith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 22 Apr 2017 20:30:01 +0000