Rutgers football to play Liberty in 2019 season



On a day when President Donald Trump is on Liberty’s Lynchburg, Va., campus speaking at the university’s commencement, the Rutgers and Liberty football programs on Saturday announced a game set to be played in the 2019 season.

Starting in 2018, Rutgers will be restricted from scheduling FCS teams as part of Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany’s mandate for league teams to stop playing lower-level schools.

So the Scarlet Knights are doing the next best thing, scheduling a Liberty program that is set to join the FBS ranks starting in 2018.

Rutgers and Liberty will meet at High Point Solutions Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019. The Rutgers game originally scheduled for that date at Michigan has been moved to Sept. 28.

Rutgers has one more non-conference game to fill for 2019 after previously announcing a Sept. 21, 2019, home game against Boston College. Rutgers could slot in a non-conference game for either Week 1 (Aug. 31), Week 3 (Sept. 14) or Week 11 (Nov. 9).

There has been a push from Rutgers alumni for university officials to request a waiver from the Big Ten and schedule Princeton, a FCS program, in what will be the 150th anniversary of the two programs playing the first college football game.

But sources have told NJ Advance Media that Rutgers officials want no part of scheduling a game that would be a mismatch of epic proportions. Instead, Rutgers officials are working with Big Ten and Princeton officials to celebrate the 150th anniversary in other ways, according to sources.

A look at 9 FBS transfers Rutgers added

Here is what’s known about Rutgers’ football schedule over the next three seasons and beyond:

2017:

Sept. 1: vs. Washington

Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16: vs. Morgan State

Sept. 23: at Nebraska

Sept. 30: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 14: at Illinois

Oct. 21: vs. Purdue

Oct. 28: at Michigan

Nov. 4 vs. Maryland

Nov. 11: at Penn State

Nov. 18 at Indiana

Nov. 25: vs. Michigan State

2018:

Sept. 1: Texas State

Sept. 8: at Ohio State

Sept. 15: at Kansas

Sept. 22: Buffalo

Sept. 29: Indiana

Oct. 6: Illinois

Oct. 13: at Maryland

Oct. 20: Northwestern

Nov. 3: at Wisconsin

Nov. 10: Michigan

Nov. 17: Penn State

Nov. 24: at Michigan State

2019:

Sept. 7: at Iowa

Sept. 21: Boston College

Sept. 28: at Michigan

Oct. 5: Maryland

Oct. 12: at Indiana

Oct. 19: Minnesota

Oct. 26: Liberty

Nov. 2: at Illinois

Nov. 16: Ohio State

Nov. 23: Michigan State

Nov. 30: at Penn State

Future non-conference foes:

2020:

Sept. 5 at UCLA

Sept. 19 at Temple

2021:

Sept. 5: vs. Temple

Sept. 11: vs. UCLA

2022:

Sept. 3: at Boston College

Sept. 17: at Temple

2023:

Sept. 9: vs. Temple

Sept. 16: vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 30: vs. Ohio

2024:

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech

2025:

No games scheduled

2026:

Sept. 12: at Boston College

2027:

Sept. 11: vs. Boston College

2028:

No games scheduled

2029:

No games scheduled

2030:

Sept. 14: at Kansas State

2031:

Sept. 13: vs. Kansas State

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 13 May 2017 17:04:01 +0000