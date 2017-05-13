Rutgers football to play Liberty in 2019 season
On a day when President Donald Trump is on Liberty’s Lynchburg, Va., campus speaking at the university’s commencement, the Rutgers and Liberty football programs on Saturday announced a game set to be played in the 2019 season.
Starting in 2018, Rutgers will be restricted from scheduling FCS teams as part of Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany’s mandate for league teams to stop playing lower-level schools.
So the Scarlet Knights are doing the next best thing, scheduling a Liberty program that is set to join the FBS ranks starting in 2018.
Rutgers and Liberty will meet at High Point Solutions Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019. The Rutgers game originally scheduled for that date at Michigan has been moved to Sept. 28.
Rutgers has one more non-conference game to fill for 2019 after previously announcing a Sept. 21, 2019, home game against Boston College. Rutgers could slot in a non-conference game for either Week 1 (Aug. 31), Week 3 (Sept. 14) or Week 11 (Nov. 9).
There has been a push from Rutgers alumni for university officials to request a waiver from the Big Ten and schedule Princeton, a FCS program, in what will be the 150th anniversary of the two programs playing the first college football game.
But sources have told NJ Advance Media that Rutgers officials want no part of scheduling a game that would be a mismatch of epic proportions. Instead, Rutgers officials are working with Big Ten and Princeton officials to celebrate the 150th anniversary in other ways, according to sources.
Here is what’s known about Rutgers’ football schedule over the next three seasons and beyond:
2017:
Sept. 1: vs. Washington
Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16: vs. Morgan State
Sept. 23: at Nebraska
Sept. 30: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 14: at Illinois
Oct. 21: vs. Purdue
Oct. 28: at Michigan
Nov. 4 vs. Maryland
Nov. 11: at Penn State
Nov. 18 at Indiana
Nov. 25: vs. Michigan State
2018:
Sept. 1: Texas State
Sept. 8: at Ohio State
Sept. 15: at Kansas
Sept. 22: Buffalo
Sept. 29: Indiana
Oct. 6: Illinois
Oct. 13: at Maryland
Oct. 20: Northwestern
Nov. 3: at Wisconsin
Nov. 10: Michigan
Nov. 17: Penn State
Nov. 24: at Michigan State
2019:
Sept. 7: at Iowa
Sept. 21: Boston College
Sept. 28: at Michigan
Oct. 5: Maryland
Oct. 12: at Indiana
Oct. 19: Minnesota
Oct. 26: Liberty
Nov. 2: at Illinois
Nov. 16: Ohio State
Nov. 23: Michigan State
Nov. 30: at Penn State
Future non-conference foes:
2020:
Sept. 5 at UCLA
Sept. 19 at Temple
2021:
Sept. 5: vs. Temple
Sept. 11: vs. UCLA
2022:
Sept. 3: at Boston College
Sept. 17: at Temple
2023:
Sept. 9: vs. Temple
Sept. 16: vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 30: vs. Ohio
2024:
Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech
2025:
No games scheduled
2026:
Sept. 12: at Boston College
2027:
Sept. 11: vs. Boston College
2028:
No games scheduled
2029:
No games scheduled
2030:
Sept. 14: at Kansas State
2031:
Sept. 13: vs. Kansas State
