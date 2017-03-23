Rutgers guard Corey Sanders enters 2017 NBA Draft, keeps option open for possible return



PISCATAWAY — In a 45-word Instagram post to his 102,000 followers Thursday, Corey Sanders announced that he is entering his name into the NBA Draft while keeping his options open for a possible return to Rutgers.

“After talking to my family and my coaches I have decided to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft without signing with an agent leaving my option to return to Rutgers open,” the Scarlet Knights sophomore point guard wrote. “Thanks for the love and support from everyone, especially from Rutgers and the community.”

It marks the second straight year that Sanders — an all-Big Ten honorable mention pick after averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists this past season — declared for the NBA Draft without signing an agent.

Once again, the Lakeland, Fla., native is taking advantage of the rule that allows players to get feedback from NBA teams without risking their college eligibility as long as they don’t hire an agent and withdraw their name before the late-May deadline.

Sanders is allowed to attend workouts scheduled by NBA teams and is now eligible for invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, which runs from May 9-14 in Chicago.

Players who don’t sign with an agent have until 10 days after the combine to remain in the draft or return to school, as long as they remain in good standing academically.

“We support Corey’s choice to enter his name into consideration for the draft,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said in a statement released by the school. “The evaluation process will provide valuable information. It is in everyone’s best interest that he makes a thorough and informed decision about his future.”

In the aftermath of the Scarlet Knights’ season-ending loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament two weeks ago, Sanders said his intention was to return to Rutgers for his junior campaign.

“I’m about to fly home and I’ll handle that when that comes,” Sanders said, when asked about testing the NBA waters. “But, like I said last year, this is my team and I want to be here fighting.”

On Thursday, he said in a statement his “dream has always been to play in the NBA.”

“I look forward to determining where I am in that journey,” Sanders added, “so that I put myself in the best position to get there.”

Sanders was the leading scorer on a Rutgers team that defied expectations in its first campaign under Pikiell, doubling its overall win total and tripling its Big Ten victory total from last season.

The Scarlet Knights, who finished 15-18 overall and 3-15 in Big Ten play, are set to graduate just one of their 12 scholarship players from this season. That one player, 7-foot center C.J. Gettys, leaves Rutgers with a need to fill in the frontcourt.

Rutgers is expected to bring in two recruits, and both are guards who could fill Sanders’ shoes if he doesn’t return. Geo Baker, a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Proctor Academy in New Hampshire, is already signed and Souf Mensah, a 6-2 point guard out of Marshalltown Community College in Iowa, committed earlier this year.

