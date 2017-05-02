Rutgers incoming QB Johnathan Lewis tweets highlights and they are impressive



Sunday, future Rutgers quarterback Johnathan Lewis tweeted out highlights from a frontal view which showcases why fans have expectations for Lewis to play in year one of his college career.

In the highlights, you see the 6-4, 225-pounder’s ability to extend the play, throw on the run, his big arm and ability to make good decisions with the football — traits that will be relied upon in Rutgers’ custom pro spread.

He can also be seen keeping his eyes downfield as he scrambles in order to local receivers as opposed to automatically tucking the football to run. And when he does decide to run, he turns into an 18-wheeler, tough to get on the ground.

“My DNA not for imitation” ~ Kendrick pic.twitter.com/TrBMwP969C — Johnathan Lewis #1[?] (@Kinglew__) May 1, 2017

The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) senior committed to Rutgers in April of 2016 over offers from Boston College, Georgia, Iowa, Temple and Wake Forest.

Lewis has the size and skill-set the new Rutgers staff covets in their power spread offensive system, which made him a primary target.

Lewis would likely have added additional offers throughout the spring evaluation period as most staffs prefer to watch quarterbacks throw in-person before offering.

He officially signed to play for Rutgers ahead of national signing day on Jan. 31, and now joins a quarterback room which will boast three scholarship quarterbacks in returning senior starter Gio Rescigno, Kyle Bolin, who recently arrived as a graduate transfer from Louisville, and Lewis.

Additional incoming transfers Tommy Wyatt (from Temple) and Robert Nittolo (from Southern Connecticut) could also play roles within the room.

Senior Zach Allen also hopes to re-enter the quarterback conversation after going down with a torn ACL this spring. However, he has opted not to have surgery in hopes of returning in time for the 2017 season.

Sunday, Lewis discussed his preparation for his freshman campaign, his expectations, and how he feels he’ll be impacted by the new additions to the quarterback room:

A first team all-state selection in 2016, Lewis accumulated 1,560 passing yards and 10 passing TDs to go along with 1,008 rushing yards and 21 additional TDs.

Lewis put the Marauders on his back more than once last season, and on the biggest stages — like the Non-public Group 4 title game against Paramus Catholic, where he ensured his team wouldn’t go down without a fight. Lewis left it all on the field, accumulating 174 rushing yards and four rushing TDs on 23 carries, 158 passing yards, connecting on 21-of-37 passes and a 27-yard reception in the 33-28 loss.

He also showed great toughness earlier in the season coming back from a scary neck injury against Lincoln, only to play the following weekend against rival Don Bosco Prep.

Published at Tue, 02 May 2017 14:30:00 +0000