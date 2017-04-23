Rutgers lands Quinnipiac transfer Peter Kiss, a MAAC All-Rookie selection



After three players transferred out of the Rutgers men’s basketball program since the season ended, a key one is coming back in the other direction.

Quinnipiac’s Peter Kiss, who had a pre-existing relationship with Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, announced on Twitter that he has committed at the end of an official visit this weekend. He will have to sit out the 2017-18 season before resuming his final three years of eligibility.

“It was pretty evident right when I got here,” Kiss told NJ Advance Media. “The coaching staff was great and the whole team was just like a family. I like the way Coach Pikiell is putting his program in the right direction. I feel like he is going to make this a winning program, for sure.”

Why NCAA snubbed NJ in postseason

Kiss was a 2016-17 unanimous MAAC All-Rookie team selection and a four-time MAAC Rookie of the Week. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while starting 20 of the 31 games he played.

“My competitive fire and working on my game day-in and day-out really helped me make an impact right away,” Kiss said.

Kiss’ career-best day included 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists against Niagara in February.

After a late start to his basketball career, the 6-foot-5 forward played at three different high schools in three different states (New York, Florida and Massachusetts), including Monsignor Scanlan in the Bronx. He was recruited to Stony Brook by Pikiell before he took the job at Rutgers.

“When he saw I was transferring they reached out to me and it was an instant connection,” Kiss said. “That was the main reason.”

Rutgers jumped from seven wins to 14 wins in Pikiell’s first season but needed reinforcements after losing guard Nigel Johnson, forward Jonathan Laurent and center Ibrahima Diallo to transfers. Only Johnson, a graduate transfer bound for Virginia, has found his new home.

“It made me think of what this could be in two more years or three more years,” Kiss said. “I definitely want to be a part of it.”

Kiss decided to leave Quinnipiac after 10-year coach Tom Moore was fired. He was replaced by former Villanova assistant Baker Dunleavy.

“I had a great relationship with Coach Moore and when that broke apart and he was fired from the school I knew it was time to go elsewhere,” said Kiss, who is eager to prove himself in the Big Ten. “That’s special. It’s the most-watched conference in the country and arguably the best one in the country. It’s a challenge I’m definitely ready for.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 23 Apr 2017 20:10:41 +0000