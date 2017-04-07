Rutgers NFL Draft hopefuls, former N.J. high school stars highlight Giants local pro day



Local 2017 NFL Draft hopefuls will have their chance to impress the Giants on Friday.

The Giants are scheduled to hold their annual local pro day at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, a day after the Jets held theirs. It’s a chance for the Giants to try to unearth the next Victor Cruz, and prospects who are barely on their radar get their shot to open eyes. If a player has a strong pro day, he may be able to parlay the performance into an undrafted free agent signing, or more likely an invite to May’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Linebacker Ishaq Williams went from tryout player to undrafted signee to practice squad to, eventually, the Giants’ active roster last season.

As always, this year’s local pro day has a strong Rutgers feel. It also features several former New Jersey high school standouts, including a pair of Star-Ledger First Team All-State alumni and a former Star-Ledger State Player of the Year. Positionally, the Giants seem to be looking at a slew of tight end/fullback/H-back talents.

Below is a partial list of known invitees scheduled to attend, based on NJ Advance Media’s reporting after speaking various sources, as well as published reports by other outlets. For reference, here’s a look at what a local pro day is like.

