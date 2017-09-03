Rutgers Pro Day results: Andre Patton shows surprising speed to NFL scouts



Andre Patton preferred to let his play do the talking during his Rutgers career.

At Pro Day, he let his numbers do the talking.

Overshadowed in the wide receiver corps by Leonte Carroo for three seasons and by Janarion Grant at the start of his senior season, Patton put together arguably the top overall performance at Rutgers Pro Day.

“I felt calm, just like a normal day,” Patton said. “That’s how I treated it because I don’t want to come here too tense and too stressed out because then I’m not going to run the best times that I want to run. I came here confident, in my own mode.”

Known more for his hands and ability to move the chains, Patton was most pleased with his 3-cone drill but he showed a surprising level of speed in all timed events. He also ran mostly clean routes.

“Coming from the position I was in,” Patton said, “it wasn’t like, ‘You are going to go this round or that round.’ It was, ‘If you come out here and work your (butt) off and put up good times, then we got something behind us to prove to everyone else that you can compete with the best of the best.'”

A consensus undrafted free agent before Pro Day, Patton said he chatted with representatives from the Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking a post-Pro Day written test for the Jaguars.

Here is a look at the complete Pro Day results in all testing compiled by Rutgers. Keep in mind all 23 NFL scouts on hand collect their own data and it is common for a high degree of variability.

