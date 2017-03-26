Rutgers RB offeree Rahmir Johnson might be fastest player to come through Bergen Catholic



Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) sophomore running back Rahmir Johnson is fast — so fast that he might just be the fastest player to ever come through BC, according to head coach Nunzio Campanile.

“Rahmir is probably the fast player to ever play at Bergen Catholic. He is a very versatile player,” said Campanile. “This year he will play running back, slot, wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner. “He’s much more than straight speed. He can run between the tackles, catch the ball out of the backfield and protect the quarterback. He has great hips, which will allow him to be tremendous corner as well.”

Johnson, the 5-10, 175-pounder, also chimed in on his wheels.

“My speed is my main force. It really helps me out with everything. A lot of people can’t catch me out here. I’m very smart and can play a lot of positions. And I think I have a very high IQ on the football field.”

Johnson also participates in track and field in the following events, further showcasing his explosion: The 100-meter dash (10.87, last timed in eighth grade), 200 (22.05), 400 (51.7), long jump (20 4-5) and high jump (5-8).

And that speed and versatility has led to two early offers — the first from Boston College last July, and one from Rutgers, which Johnson received Tuesday.

“I was in class doing some work and I saw coach Nunz(io) and he told me Rutgers called him and they offered me a scholarship,” Johnson told NJ.com. “Just like the BC offer, it was very surprising, a blessing. I was grateful for the offer.”

Johnson visited Rutgers Saturday, where he sat in the running back position meeting and watched Rutgers’ second practice of the spring.

“Rutgers is a good program. I like the intensity of their practices nowadays,” he said. “I think Rutgers will get better this year. I think it’s a very good school.”

However, Johnson will take his time in making his decision.

“I would say like after my junior season or early senior season, in that area,” he said.

In the meantime, other offers are likely on the way as a number of schools have been in contact with BC about Johnson.

“Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State and Temple,” he said. “Those are the schools that reach out to me the most.”

He names Miami, South Carolina, UNC and Boston College as schools around the country that stand out beyond the others and categorizes Alabama and Oregon as dream schools.

But growing up in New York, known as a basketball state, it’s less likely Johnson would’ve reaped such vast football opportunities.

Johnson was born and raised in Harlem but currently resides in Brooklyn, where he commutes to Bergen Catholic from.

“My mom moved to Brooklyn, so I’m in Brooklyn sometimes. I wake up around 5 o’clock in the morning to get to school. I’m pretty used to it now. Before I was tired, but then I got used to it. It’s more of a commitment thing than anything.”

And that commitment has helped him become a member of the NJ.com Top 50, earning attention from programs throughout the country.

But before that ever materialized, Johnson spent five years playing for the Harlem Jets youth football organization that Rutgers wide receiver Eddie Lewis came through just two years before him.

“I didn’t get to play with him, but I was there when he was playing,” said Johnson. “He was the guy back then. And after he left, I took over.”

Saturday’s Rutgers visit served as a re-connection for the two Harlem natives, who migrated to New Jersey to brighten their football futures.

“I saw Eddie recently when I went to that Rutgers visit,” Johnson said. “It was pretty cool. We were just talking about schools and about Rutgers pretty much. He was saying it’s a good school and I should consider it in my recruitment process.”

In 2017, Johnson has only visited Rutgers, but has plans to touch down on many campuses this off-season.

“I have some visits like around June,” he said. “I’m trying to hit a lot of these camps like Miami, Boston College, Temple. I’m actually going to Temple on the 28th of April.”

And he could also return to Rutgers for camp in June, where he can further showcase his versatility.

“As of right now I’m playing running back, slot and maybe a little corner(back) this year. We are still working that out,” he said. “But schools are recruiting me mostly at running back at the moment.”

Playing alongside another Power 5 running back recruit in Josh McKenzie has allowed Johnson to positively effect the team in other areas, as well.

“He’s more like the ground and pound guy and I’m more like the pace changer,” Johnson said. “I’m known for changing the pace of the game. We’re pretty cool. We talk to each other a lot and work off one another well.”

Johnson, who has played running back for eight years, is open to helping a team wherever he can at the next level.

“I’ve played running back all my life, but I don’t really care,” he said. “Whatever position I’m needed at, I’ll play.”

He went on to reveal what matters most in his search for a school.

“The environment, the academics and the coaches pretty much,” said Johnson, who claims a 3.4 grade point average and hopes to major in finance.

In 2016, Johnson accumulated 462 rushing yards and three rushing TDs on 86 carries to go along with 59 receiving yards, 232 kick return yards, a 91-yard kick return touchdown and a blocked punt.

