Rutgers RB Robert Martin on 2016: 'I was frustrated, and now my mind is right'



PISCATAWAY — To understand Robert Martin’s full potential just look at the way he described leading Rutgers in either rushing yards or rushing touchdowns for the third straight season.

“It definitely wasn’t the year that I planned on having,” Martin said. “It hurt a lot. I wanted to be out there helping my teammates, and there were some games that I couldn’t. Just my attitude wasn’t right. You could tell. I’m trying to go forward now and do what I have to do.”

Martin rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns during an injury-plagued season when he missed two games and sat for long stretches in others, including one game where he only played on special teams. He also found himself in the doghouse at times.

“I was frustrated with a lot of things, and now my mind is right,” Martin said. “Now I’m ready to work. My team is relying on me. I’m relying on this team. I need those guys. The sky is the limit right now. Once we get everything situated for the summer, the offense is going to take off.”

Martin was limited in training camp because of injuries to his hamstring and his foot. He missed the season-opener against Washington but had his best two games against New Mexico and Iowa and led the Big Ten in rushing at one point in September.

“That’s what it initially was: I didn’t start off the right way,” Martin said of his training camp injuries. “When I got back, I was still trying to catch up to speed. I was just trying to get in and start running and stuff like that.”

Instead of taking injury precautions and getting the senior treatment during spring camp, Martin, who first became a feature back late in his true freshman season, has carried a heavy workload. Coach Chris Ash singled him out as one of the team’s most improved players.

“I definitely couldn’t wait to get back to it,” Martin said. “My mindset was to go straight to work and keep my mind right and come in in good spirits. What I did this whole offseason was just grind. Even the team runs, I was trying to win. Individual (competitions), I was trying to win.”

As Rutgers looks for just its second 1,000-yard rusher since Ray Rice’s career ended in 2007, Martin is looking at his senior year as a fresh start — and a chance to build on a career that includes 1,822 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Martin is only 303 yards and eight scores away from breaking into the program’s all-time top 10 in both categories.

“I went back home for winter break and talked to my family members,” Martin said. “They gave me good advice. When I came back, me and Coach Ash had a talk. I know this is my last year, and I know I could do a lot of things for the team. I just know I have to work and keep focus.”

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Martin also appears to have bonded with new running backs coach Lester Erb, whose resume includes 13 Big Ten seasons at Iowa.

“I think the biggest thing with Rob right now is building that relationship with him. Relationships are obviously built on trust and they’re built on honesty,” Erb said. “My conversations with Rob have been about, ‘How good do you want to be? And the biggest thing for our room and our team is you’ve got to be a great leader.’ And that’s kind of how I’ve approached it.”

While fellow senior Josh Hicks appears to have bulked up for short yardage, Martin says physicality between the tackles and first-down runs are an emphasis position-wide.

“I like Coach Erb because he is old-fashioned,” Martin said. “He is going to push you. He wants you to get four (yards). He’s not even thinking about touchdowns. He just says, ‘Get four first.’ He’s bringing a different side out of me this spring. People didn’t know I could lower my shoulder like that. I’ve been doing that a lot more this spring. Just preaching toughness.”

