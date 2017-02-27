Rutgers' season ends with 11 straight losses after woeful shooting start in Big Ten Tournament



The longest losing streak in Rutgers women’s basketball history is going to carry into next season.

No. 14 seed Rutgers suffered its 11th straight loss Wednesday afternoon and was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by No. 11 Wisconsin, which prevailed 61-55 in the rubber match between the two teams in the first round at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Since the program started in 1974-75, Rutgers has had 30 full seasons with 11 or fewer losses.

“I’m glad to get an opportunity to play,” coach C. Vivian Stringer said before the tournament. “It’s OK when it’s over with us with this group.”

As was the case throughout the season, Rutgers (6-24) struggled mightily on the offensive end, -managing just 13 first-half points on 3-of-28 shooting from the floor, including 0-of-8 from behind the arc. Two of those baskets belonged to center Victoria Harris.

Shrita Parker, an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, tried to spark Rutgers with a career-high 24 points. She made her first seven free-throw attempts and beat the third-quarter buzzer with the first of her three 3s.

The Scarlet Knights finished the third quarter on a 12-3 run, slicing a 45-24 lead to 48-36.

Meet the Rojos: Future of RU hoops

The margin was still 12 when Wisconsin’s Avyanna Young converted a three-point play off a 2-on-1 fastbreak for a 57-42 lead with less than four minutes remaining. Rutgers’ Desiree Keeling fouled out on the play, joining teammate Aliyah Jeune on the bench with five fouls.

Young scored a game-high 20 points.

Parker, who added eight rebounds while playing all 40 minutes, exerted all her energy mounting a comeback that eventually got her team to within two possessions with less than 30 seconds remaining, but the hill was too steep to climb.

The offensive struggles — 27 percent from the field for the game compared to Wisconsin’s 50 percent — negated some of the positives for Rutgers, such as 22 offensive rebounds and forcing 21 turnovers converted into 20 points.

Rutgers and Wisconsin (9-21) split two regular-season meetings, with both teams winning on their home floor. Four teams — including Illinois and Nebraska — finished at the bottom with 3-13 conference records, but Rutgers was bumped to the lowest seed based on tiebreakers.

The future is supposed to be brighter for Rutgers next season with the anticipated return of Tyler Scaife from a season-ending injury — provided she resists the temptation of the 2017 WNBA Draft — as well as the addition of three college-tested transfers coming off redshirts.

The 2016-17 season was about playing with reserves from last season — when Rutgers had three senior starters, including two of the Top 13 WNBA Draft picks — and next season.

“It has to do with having people that are more confident in their skill,” Stringer said.

“It’s not to indict any particular person. They didn’t get experience last year. I think they will be better when they don’t have to be counted on to be primetime get-it-done players, but they can add and be relaxed and allow a lot of good things to come.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 22:54:34 +0000