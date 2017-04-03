Rutgers' spring football visitors react to Saturday's scrimmage
Rutgers' spring football visitors react to Saturday's scrimmage
Rutgers' spring football visitors react to Saturday's scrimmage
Updated April 03, 2017
Posted April 03, 2017
By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Saturday, the Rutgers football staff hosted a number of visitors for its second Saturday football practice of the spring. There were around 12 or so primary visitors — from both in and out of state — who made it to campus to find out what the Rutgers program has in store for 2017. Find out what they all thought of the practice, below.
Nick DeNucci (NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) 2018 ATH Elijah Jones
“I had a track meet today so I rescheduled but I like Rutgers. I’ve visited before and they definitely are high up. I just don’t have a scholarship yet to really consider them.”
Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 2018 OT James Petrovcik
“Overall, I loved Rutgers. The practice had a very high tempo and the intensity was great. I talked to coach Busch and coach Blazek a lot. They were very intense and pushed their players hard. I could tell that they are on the come up to being a big powerhouse program. The thing that stuck out to me the most was the competitiveness between the players. Today was a competition practice which pushed the players harder.
“I could tell that coach Ash was doing a great job with the program and pushing them to be great. I loved the fact that Rutgers is so close to home and it would be great to represent my state. I was very impressed with the facilities and all the changes that are happening in the next year should bring the program to a whole another lever. Overall, I loved the practice and hope to get back there soon.”
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 11:05:00 +0000
Related Posts