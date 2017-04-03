Rutgers' spring football visitors react to Saturday's scrimmage

Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 2018 OT James Petrovcik

“Overall, I loved Rutgers. The practice had a very high tempo and the intensity was great. I talked to coach Busch and coach Blazek a lot. They were very intense and pushed their players hard. I could tell that they are on the come up to being a big powerhouse program. The thing that stuck out to me the most was the competitiveness between the players. Today was a competition practice which pushed the players harder.

“I could tell that coach Ash was doing a great job with the program and pushing them to be great. I loved the fact that Rutgers is so close to home and it would be great to represent my state. I was very impressed with the facilities and all the changes that are happening in the next year should bring the program to a whole another lever. Overall, I loved the practice and hope to get back there soon.”