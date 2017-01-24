Rutgers squanders 9-point lead, falls to Wisconsin in overtime | Rapid reaction



NEW YORK — Deshawn Freeman converted a steal into a layup, then implored the Rutgers faithful that had trekked across the river to Madison Square Garden to make some noise.

The Rutgers’ contingent obliged, soaking in a run that led to a 9-point lead with just over three minutes to play in regulation.

But that celebration was short-lived for the Scarlet Knights, who squandered a chance to gain the signature win of the Steve Pikiell era before 8,531 fans on Saturday afternoon.

Ethan Happ scored 14 of his game-high 32 points over the final 3:11 of regulation and in overtime, and No. 15 Wisconsin rallied for a 61-54 triumph in the Big Ten Super Saturday “College Hoops & Hockey” doubleheader.

Corey Sanders (15 points on 6-for-17 shooting) and Nigel Johnson (13 points on 3-for-12 shooting) each scored in double figures for Rutgers, which shot 29 percent in the second half and in overtime to fall to 12-10 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play.

Free throw shooting (65 percent), 3-point shooting (30 percent) and turnovers (19) were once again was the problems for Rutgers, which couldn’t take advantage of some dreadful offensive execution from Wisconsin at the other end.

The Badgers (18-3, 7-1) shot 3-for-25 from beyond the arc and 33 percent overall, but managed to 14th game in 15 outings since late November.

“Obviously not exactly a thing of beauty,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “But thankfully the defense and rebounding saved us to give us a chance down the stretch. But credit to Rutgers for how they played us. Our guys found a way and that’s what good teams do. When things do go your way, you find a way to get through it.”

The Scarlet Knights nearly avenged a 72-52 loss at Wisconsin five weeks ago thanks to stifling defense and a 12-3 run after the Badgers led by a point with 12 minutes to play.

Rutgers played arguably the best half of the season, shooting 43.5 percent from the field while holding Wisconsin to 20 percent shooting (including 1-for-12 from beyond the arc). But the Scarlet Knights failed to take a sizable lead into the locker room, leading 25-20 as 11 turnovers stalled their offensive execution.

Neither team scored a point in the first 3:15 of the second half, but Wisconsin used a 9-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 29-27 lead.

Mike Williams responded with a jumper, Eugene Omoruyi followed with a dunk and Sanders and Deshawn Freeman contributed layups as Rutgers rallied back with an 8-0 run to wrest control.

Two free throws by C.J. Gettys gave Rutgers its’ largest lead, 41-32, with 3:22 to play.

Consecutive layups by Happ trimmed Rutgers’ lead to 41-36.

Rutgers’ Candido Sa missed two free throws with 1:45 remaining gave Wisconsin more life, and Happ responded with his third straight layup.

Freeman missed one of two free throws for Rutgers at the other end, and Zak Showalter nailed another layup to bring the Badgers within 42-40.

Following Rutgers’ final timeout, Sanders drove the lane and banked in a scoop layup to increase the Scarlet Knights’ lead to four points.

But Bronson Koenig responded with a 3-pointer at the other end, cutting Rutgers’ lead to 44-43 with 32 seconds to play.

Wisconsin then used its final timeout and Sanders had the ball stolen on an in-bounds pass. Two passes later, Koenig had a chance to give the Badgers a lead but his 3-pointer fell short and Nigel Johnson grabbed the rebound for Rutgers.

The junior guard made just one of two free throws, and Koenig then had a shot blocked by Freeman with 7.5 seconds left.

But then Wisconsin put the ball into the hands of its All-American forward, and Happ drove to the basket and banked in a tough layup to tie it with 2 seconds remaining.

“We just ran a regular out of bounds play,” Happ said. “I got it, and you just gotta get to the basket. I did a pump fake and just made a play.”

Johnson’s halfcourt heave bounced off the rim, and Rutgers and Wisconsin were forced into overtime.

Hayes gave Wisconsin its first lead since the 11:13 mark of the second quarter with a layup on the opening possession.

But Sanders responded with a 3-pointer to give the Scarlet Knights a lead on the ensuing trip.

After Gettys was charged with a double-dribble turnover, Happ was fouled with making a layup to give Wisconsin the lead again. He missed the free throw, but Wisconsin grabbed the rebound and Happ followed with another layup to essentially make it a 4-point trip.

Two Sanders free throws were followed by another layup from Happ, who topped his previous career high of 28 points.

Williams drained two free throws to pull Rutgers within 53-52, but Hayes sank a conventional 3-point play with 1:33 left to give the Badgers a 56-52 lead.

