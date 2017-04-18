Rutgers square in the mix for highly-touted California QB Re-al Mitchell



With quarterback being the position schools look to secure first throughout each recruiting cycle, the Rutgers staff is in full pursuit of its next signal caller.

And in their efforts have taken their attention 3,000 miles across the country, where 6-foot, 185-pound three-star Re-al Mitchell operates at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Cal.).

Mitchell visited Rutgers Friday flanked by his father, and left campus with Rutgers a member of his top 5 schools.

“Rutgers is cool. I would say my top schools are pretty even in the last stretch of my recruiting process,” Mitchell told NJ.com. “I’m trying to stay away from ranking schools in order but they are in the top four or five.”

But the visit wasn’t originally supposed to occur until this upcoming weekend.

“I was debating if I wanted to take a North Carolina/South Carolina visit or a Rutgers/UConn visit. And I felt like Rutgers and UConn showed me the most love and really, really want me,” Mitchell said. “So I decided to go with that. It was supposed to happen this upcoming weekend but because of my dad’s schedule I had to jam it in this past weekend.”

The Rutgers staff has been recruiting Mitchell for a couple months and hope to be closing in on the athletic dual-threat.

“(They’ve been recruiting me) for about like two and a half months now,” said Mitchell, who has been recruited primarily by Rutgers offensive coordinator Jerry Kill.. “They were one of my offers I got when I got three in one day (Feb. 16). They were the second one of the day so that was cool.”

And now that Rutgers has finally gotten Mitchell on campus, there is a realistic chance he potentially joins the fold.

Mitchell walked NJ.com through his day-long visit to Rutgers, that spanned from first thing in the morning until late Friday evening.

“I got there at about 8:30 a.m. We met up with some recruiting assistants. They sat me down and I watched some hype videos, which I thought were pretty sick. Then we watched practice. From there, I went ahead and sat down in the team room with the offense that was going over some film,” said Mitchell. “And after that, I went with the quarterbacks and watched some of their practice film. What was unique was coach Kill and his assistant left me in the room with the quarterbacks and my dad and I was able to ask them some questions. So I asked about the coaching staff, how genuine they are and all the quarterbacks had positive things to say about the staff.

“So that was reassuring and good. And from there, we saw the academic counselor, and that was cool. He put up my transcript, which I didn’t see coming. But nothing bad about that. So he said, my transition from high school to college should be smooth. We went over what I want to study, which is kinesiology, and how I have to have classes now for me to succeed in that field. From there, we went to lunch and I went out with a couple players to a breakfast joint. That was cool getting to know them, asking them questions. They asked me a lot of questions, as well. From there, my day was kind of dwindling down and we went back and met with coach Kill and coach Ash after that.”

Throughout the visit Mitchell and is father bonded most closely to offensive coordinator Jerry Kill.

“Coach Kill was a little more personal. My dad asked some good questions. He was concerned about him being 3,000 miles away and him being comfortable with the coaching staff, so that if anything was to happen to me, he would feel confident in that I would be at a second home away from home,” said Mitchell. “So he expressed that to him. And coach kill talked to him about his life and how he got into coaching. And he also went over this four-year plan for me if I was to enroll there. For my freshman to senior year and how each year would work. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Rutgers picked a good time to make its move as Mitchell’s decision is less than one month away.

“I’ll be committing May 1st,” he said. “(There’s) no significance (to the date). It’s just that I picked that date and I’m gonna stick with it.”

But what exactly is Mitchell looking for in a school?

“First, if they offer my major — kinesiology — or some type of sports medicine program off of that,” he said. “And second is football-related, and how the offense wants to use me schematically. And then after that would be not necessarily where the school is located, but how campus life is like and how the team meshes together.”

Nicknamed “Real Deal”, Mitchell believes he has the skill-set Rutgers seeks in its signal caller of the pro spread.

“My skill-set, per se, is I’m a dual-threat, and that’s what (Coach Kill is) gonna go after,” said Mitchell. “He feels that with me coming from my offense in high school, it’s prepared me for the next level. He feels that my transition from high school to college, they run the same thing, so it wouldn’t be that hard of a transition.”

Mitchell has a strong athletic pedigree as his mother, Sha-Ri, has found success on multiple sports fields in her day.

“She went to Nebraska on a track scholarship. She had a couple records there in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump,” Mitchell said. “And she also had a star role on the American Gladiators as Blaze.”

Meanwhile, his father, Rodney, was known as “Knightmare – The Duke of Doom” on the medieval-themed athletic show Knights and Warriors.

Mitchell currently holds 18 offers, including UCF, South Carolina, Hawaii, Iowa State and UConn, which in addition to Rutgers appear to be some of his favorites. He also runs the 100 (10.76), 200 (21.70) and 4X100 relay and is one of California’s fastest sprinters during track and field season.

