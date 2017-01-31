Rutgers to name new football practice fields after All-American Marco Battaglia



PISCATAWAY — Marco Battaglia played for Rutgers, works for Rutgers and now will have his name attached to the future of Rutgers.

Rutgers boosters Jeff and Amy Towers announced Wednesday night at a private post-National Signing Day event for donors that the new football practice complex will be named after Battaglia, according to a social media announcement by the school and confirmed by NJ Advance Media.

Such a pRoud pRoud moment! @jeff_towers @TowersAmy just announced the new @RFootball practice fields will be named after R own @marcobatt81 pic.twitter.com/MRRGG9Xno3 — RFund (@R_Fund) February 2, 2017

Battaglia capped a brilliant collegiate career by being named a 1995 Associated Press First-Team All-American, the first Rutgers’ player to earn the honor since Bill Austin in 1958. The tight end finished with 69 catches for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns, winning Big East Offensive Player of the Year.

A second-round NFL draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Battaglia played eight seasons in the NFL and retired after playing with the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers in 2003.

Rutgers addresses need for speed

Bumped down the record books by the likes of wide receivers Kenny Britt, Mohamed Sanu, Tiquan Underwood and others, Battaglia still ranks fifth in program history in receptions (171), sixth in receiving yards (2,221) and tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns (16).

Battaglia returned to his alma mater to work as a fundraiser in athletic development in May 2014 and has been instrumental in helping reconnect former players from different eras with a program that has undergone four regime changes since his last college game.

The New York native also started a tradition of NFL-bound tight ends at Rutgers, including L.J. Smith, Clark Harris, D.C. Jefferson and Tyler Kroft.

Located adjacent to the Hale Center, the complex will feature two new grass fields with enhanced drainage and irrigation, a LED lighting system, new football goal posts, two permanent film towers, a 3,000-square foot storage unit, permanent restrooms, a new video board, two new scoreboards and six game clocks.

The Towers’ financed the remodeling with the largest private donation in Rutgers athletics history, securing naming rights in the process. It is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 1, in time for use in training camp.

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 02 Feb 2017 03:49:50 +0000