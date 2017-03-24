Rutgers to receive 6-figure payout from NCAA: What's it for? How can it be spent?



Rutgers is about to receive a payment of $915,017 as part of a one-time distribution of NCAA wealth, according to a report by USA TODAY Sports.

The amounts are based on the number of scholarships provided by each NCAA school during the 2013-14 school year — Rutgers’ one and only season as an American Athletic Conference member.

Rutgers had 278.02 scholarships during that school year — second-most in the conference, behind Louisville — and therefore its payout is second only to Louisville’s $973,699. Partial scholarships were figured into the equation.

The payments were put into motion in 2016, when the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division I Board of Directors agreed to a plan to distribute a total of $200 million.

While any income is no doubt welcomed by the Big Ten’s most-heavily subsidized athletic department, it is another example of an unlevel playing field with Rutgers coming out on the short end compared to its conference brethren.

Rutgers is borrowing against its future Big Ten revenue to help narrow the disadvantage sooner as it builds competitive facilities.

Six of the 12 schools that were in the Big Ten during the 2013-14 school year will receive more than $1 million from the NCAA pot: National leader Ohio State ($1.3 million for its 403.93 scholarships) plus Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

That accounts for 2/3 of the schools in the nation that will receive seven-figure distributions, with Virginia, North Carolina and Stanford being the others.

Rutgers also is receiving less than Indiana ($994,697) and Iowa ($974,258) but more than Big Ten peers Nebraska, Maryland, Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue. Maryland, which left the ACC to join the Big Ten alongside Rutgers in 2014-15, will receive $886,383.

The smallest national amount goes to Davidson, which will receive $165,317 for offering about 50 scholarships.

The total to be distributed to the American Athletic Conference members is $7.9 million, while the Big Ten total is $12.3 million.

The money is “for the direct benefit of the student-athlete and their academic success, life skills, career success, health and safety and student-athlete focused diversity and inclusion initiatives,” according to NCAA.org.

Schools have discretion in using funds among these areas but must submit a plan for intended use to the NCAA office within three months of receiving the stipend. The funds may not be spent until the plan is approved, per the website.

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

