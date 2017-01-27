Rutgers University Football



National SIgning Day, when top high school football players declare what college they will attend, is fast approaching. It’s usually held on the first Wednesday in February. Here’s what you need to know about National Signing Day 2017.

Here's what you need to know about National Signing Day, which is fast approaching:

What is National Signing Day?

It’s the first day an athlete can sign a binding National Letter of Intent to play football in college.

When is it?

Usually on the first Wednesday of February. This year, it is on Feb. 1, 2017. Athletes can file a Letter of Intent beginning at 7 a.m., locally, regardless of which time zone the college is in.

How long is the signing period?

This year, the signing period is open from Feb. 1 until April 1.

What about other sports?

Soccer and water polo open their signing periods alongside football on Feb. 1. All other sports, including basketball, have two signing periods – an early period in November and the regular signing period in April.

What is a National Letter of Intent?

It’s a binding agreement that ties a player to a particular school. Once a recruit signs an NLI, they must attend that school to receive financial aid. It also stops the recruiting process – other NCAA schools cannot continue recruiting a player once they’ve signed.

Who will visit Rutgers on final weekend?

Can a player back out?

The only way to switch to another school is by obtaining the original school’s permission. If the original school does not agree to release a play from his/her NLI, the athlete can still opt to go elsewhere – but will lose a year of eligibility.

How is a Letter of Intent different from a verbal commitment?

Simply put, a verbal commitment is non-binding. While signing a National Letter of Intent locks a player into his or her decision, an athlete can verbally commit and de-commit as often as they’d like.

This weekend, Rutgers will look to put the finishing touches on its 2017 class leading up to the biggest Wednesday of the year.

Rutgers recruits hard in New Jersey and Florida, but what other states produce Scarlet Knights on National Signing Day?

A 7-25 record resulted in the ouster of Rutgers men’s basketball coach Eddie Jordan and spurred the arrival of new coach Steve Pikiell. It also impacted the program’s financial fortunes in a negative way.

Like other Big Ten, Power Five schools, Rutgers began offering more food, covering some expenses for athletes in 2015-16

PISCATAWAY — Eighteen months after feeding student-athletes and cost of attendance stipends dominated the national conversation in college sports, the first bill is in.

Rutgers spent $1.61 million on student-athlete meals not related to travel in fiscal year 2016, according to the athletic department’s report of revenues and expenses submitted to the NCAA and obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request.

That is a new expense not listed on corresponding reports from previous years, and it combines both meal allowances as well as the cost of food and snacks provided to student-athletes. Essentially, it is the cost of keeping up with peers across the Power Five conferences.

“That’s the change in rules in the NCAA where you can allow a training table for your athletes,” athletics director Pat Hobbs told NJ Advance Media.

“It’s not an inexpensive thing, but if we are going to be competitive, we need to do that in a way that is both compliant and under Tittle IX as well in terms of how we provide those meals.”

Additionally, the amount of athletic scholarship aid rose from $11.31 million in fiscal year 2015 (July 1, 2014 through June 20, 2015) to $12.89 million in fiscal year 2016 (July 1, 2015 through June 30, 2016). Those dates correspond to Rutgers’ first two full years in the Big Ten.

By comparison, athletic scholarship aid rose about half as much from $10.6 million in 2014 to 2015.

Did RU football make money in 2015-16?

Cost of attendance stipends were designed to allow student-athletes whose time commitments prohibit their employment to cover regular expenses. They were born out of efforts by former Northwestern athletes to unionize as a labor force.

In July 2015, then-Rutgers athletics director Julie Hermann told NJ Advance Media that the average student-athlete from New Jersey receiving a full scholarship would receive slightly less than $4,200 annually while out-of-state players would receive between $4,800 and $4,900.

Around the same time, Penn State athletics director Sandy Barbour said the stipends — which vary in amount from school to school as determined by university financial aid offices — would result in an added cost of $1.75 million to her department’s budget.

At Rutgers, football is responsible for 85 percent ($1.37 million) of the non-travel meals expenditure, according to the NCAA report. Men’s and women’s basketball — both of which also offer full scholarships — take up the biggest chunk of the remaining pot.

Under football coach Chris Ash, who was hired in December 2015, Rutgers implemented a 24-hour snack stand for players in the Hale Center and hired the athletics department’s first nutritionist. Football also has the largest roster of athletes.

What was the new coaching staff’s first impression of the team’s nourishment?

“Either they were overweight very badly or very underweight,” Rutgers football strength and conditioning coordinator Kenny Parker said in August. “That’s why we put in the 24 hours having food available. For what we ask these kids to do, they have to be able to eat. These kids don’t have time to work. They have tutoring, they have football, they go school, practice: When are they going to have time and make money? The best thing we can do is supply them as much food as we can – not breaking rules, of course – so they don’t have to worry about their next meal.”

On the men’s side, basketball ($61,314), lacrosse ($16,169) wrestling (14,368), soccer ($12,838), track and field ($3,162) and golf ($204) received non-travel meals. Baseball did not.

Every women’s sport at Rutgers incurred some cost ranging from women’s basketball ($37,101) to golf ($288). The others included: Rowing ($26,813), field hockey ($14,975), gymnastics ($14,912), soccer ($14,015), lacrosse ($8,508), volleyball ($5,084), swimming and diving ($4,612), track and field/cross country ($3,293), tennis ($2,410) and softball ($1,634.)

“I think we are probably under-spending a lot of schools,” Hobbs said. “It’s not extravagant. I think it’s fair to say it’s in line with what our expectations are.”

Hobbs said that cost of attendance stipends have made a “tremendous” difference for student-athletes. The payments are one of the factors that caused athletics to seek a $10 million loan from the university on top of its $28.6 million subsidy in order to remain competitive with the rest of the Big Ten as it awaits a big payday from the conference in 2021.

“It’s changed the conversation around the level of support that student-athletes get,” Hobbs said. “No longer do they feel like they can’t do an extra meal or they can’t do the travel that they need when they need to see a family member. But they can live as a student on campus and feel supported by the university.

“The combination of the education, the room and board and the cost of attendance support, I think is a very nice balance in terms of how we affect the lives of our student-athletes.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Rutgers football strength and conditioning coordinator Kenny Parker said players needed to be better fed in order to work as hard as required. Rutgers hired Henry Baker, who is tied to New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania in recruiting

Henry Baker won’t need a map to get around the East Coast in recruiting.

A Paterson native who played at Eastside High School, Baker was announced Thursday as Rutgers cornerbacks coach. He replaces Aaron Henry, who left for a promotion to defensive backs coach at North Carolina State.

Baker’s experience checks off many of the states important to Rutgers in recruiting.

Before spending the last six seasons at the University of Delaware, he coached at East Stroudsburg (Pa.). He played at Maryland, where he later got his start as a recruiting intern and a graduate assistant coach.

N.J.’s top uncommitted senior recruits

In between stops in college, he returned home to coach at Eastside and became a high school coach in Florida.

Not surprisingly then, Baker’s recruiting territories at Delaware included Maryland, Washington, D.C., Tampa and Orlando.

With less than a week to go before National Signing Day, defensive back will be a point of emphasis for Rutgers.

Here’s an in-depth look at Baker’s background:

Most recent job: Delaware cornerbacks coach.

Most notable past job: Delaware.

Connection to Ash: None.

Ash’s thoughts: “I am excited to add Henry to our staff,” said Ash. “He’s a New Jersey guy and a highly intelligent coach. Henry will be a great mentor and leader for our players.”

Connection to names you know: Baker worked under former Rutgers offensive coordinators Ralph Friedgen and Dave Brock during their respective stints as head coaches elsewhere.

Age: 40

Twitter handle: @CoachHB

Playing background: Baker was a four-year letterwinner and two-year starter in the Maryland secondary from 1994-97. He signed with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2003 after time in the Arena Football League and AFL2.

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, University of Maryland, 2003

Did you know? Baker served in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Detroit Lions during the 2015 preseason camp and in 2016 with the New York Giants.

Full coaching history:

2011-16: Delaware cornerbacks coach

2010: East Stroudsburg defensive backs coach

2008-09: Maryland graduate assistant (defense)

2007: South Miami High School wide receivers coach/strength and conditioning coordinator

2003, 2005-06: Eastside High School (Paterson) assistant coach

2001: Maryland recruiting intern

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Some of New Jersey’s top football recruits have been changing their allegiances regarding their college destination.

Super Bowl LI (51) will be full of ex-Rutgers stars, but one stands out as the x-factor in the game.

Rutgers will decide Super Bowl LI.

When looking at the rosters for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, it’s impossible not to notice two things:

1. Ex-Rutgers stars–more than any other college program.

2. The head-to-head battle that will commence.

With three defensive backs on New England’s side (Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan) and a wide receiver for Atlanta (Mohamed Sanu), Scarlet Knights will be lining up across from each other in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5.

Based on Bill Belichick’s track record as a defensive mastermind, one former Rutgers player stands out as the one to watch–and will ultimately decide who wins the game and hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

Sanu’s story

Give the video above a watch to see which Rutgers alum will be the X-factor in the Super Bowl.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

There are upwards of 20 N.J. football seniors with a shot at the FBS level of play, who have yet to make their commitments, with less than a week left until national signing day.

Chris Hogan nearly matched his entire college production in one playoff game with the Patriots. What the heck happened at Monmouth?

The text messages started coming in a flurry during the AFC Championship Game, from friends and family who kept hearing a familiar New Jersey university mentioned during the broadcast and wanted to know the same thing.

“They all said, ‘I just heard Monmouth during the Patriots game. Did you play with that guy?'” Ryan Folsom said. “And I kept replying, ‘Yes I did, and believe it or not, you saw that guy play.'”

That guy, of course, is Chris Hogan. If you watched even five minutes of the Patriots’ convincing win over the Steelers to reach Super Bowl LI or any of the wall-to-wall coverage since then, you’ve heard that name and heard his story. It is, after all, a very good one.

He was a decorated lacrosse player at Penn State who decided to play one season of college football at Monmouth, the first stop on a circuitous journey that has landed him on the NFL’s premier franchise and — quite suddenly — as a Hall of Fame quarterback’s favorite target.

But delve a little deeper into that 2010 season in Monmouth and the story becomes even better. Hogan wasn’t the top receiver on that Hawks team. He wasn’t No. 2, either, or third or fourth or fifth.

Here are the N.J. ties to Super Bowl LI

Hogan was sixth in yards gained. He nearly matched his entire collegiate production as a receiver — 12 catches, 147 yards and three touchdowns — in that one incredible performance against Pittsburgh when he torched the Steelers defense for nine catches, 180 yards and two scores.

Regrets? Kevin Callahan has a few. The Monmouth head coach knew he had a special talent because he had recruited him out of Ramapo High before he decided to commit to lacrosse. And on his first college play, he scored a touchdown on a 17-yard post pattern.

“But after our third game, our defensive secondary was decimated,” Callahan said. “We looked around and said, ‘Okay, who can fill that void?’ And all eyes went to Chris Hogan.”

So the breakout star in these NFL playoffs was converted to a defensive back, intercepting the first pass thrown his way and two others to lead the team. He was the rare two-way Division 1 player, averaging about 20-25 snaps a game for the Hawks on offense.

“But looking back on it now,” Callahan said, “we should have thrown the ball to him on every play.”

Hogan was undrafted coming out of Monmouth, which is not necessarily a surprise, but then three teams gave him a shot to make the roster and cut him. He finally emerged as a reliable target with Buffalo, but his longtime friend and trainer Mike Guadango still knew he could do better.

“He is a guy who has been misused his entire career,” Guadango said. He had a hunch that would change this season when the team that pursued him the hardest is known for turning overlooked players into productive pieces of a championship-caliber team.

The Patriots saw his precise route-running ability and work ethic and gave him a life-changing three-year, $12 million contract. But Callahan believes another characteristic is why he was able to climb to the top of the NFL at the pinnacle of the season.

“He simply wasn’t going to let anybody tell him he couldn’t be successful,” Callahan said. “That, to me, is the reason he’s having this level of success in the NFL.”

And that’s how Callahan found himself on the phone with a radio station in Tennessee, talking about his high-profile player just before the hosts switched back to NASCAR. The NFL playoffs have become a wild ride for all the Hawks on that 2010 team, with coworkers and clients constantly asking for information about their former teammate.

The 50 best N.J. players in NFL history

So Mitch Pollard, the third-leading receiver on that team, tells stories about being road roommates with Hogan that season. Kyle Frazier, his quarterback, talks about quickly knowing he was the best athlete he’d ever been around. Nick Romeo, who also faced him as a high school opponent at Wayne Hills, remembers watching film with his coaches and wondering “how the hell are we going to stop this guy.”

Ken Amsel tried, and failed, in a 2003 state playoff game at Giants Stadium. He still has the photo of Hogan beating him for a 70-yard touchdown, but that didn’t keep the two from becoming good friends.

It was Amsel who convinced Hogan to come to Monmouth when he heard that his old rival wanted to return to football his senior season. And it was Amsel in the stands at Gillette Stadium, wondering like everyone else how his old teammate kept getting so ridiculously open.

“There’s a reason Reggie Bush called him ‘7-Eleven,’” Amsel said with a laugh. His throat was still sore from cheering for Hogan that night, and he hopes to yell himself hoarse again two Sundays from now in Houston.

Hogan is heading to Super Bowl LI, and he is bringing his tiny New Jersey college to the big game. And if Bill Belichick needs help in his secondary? Well, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Steve Politi may be reached at spoliti@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @StevePoliti. Find Steve on Facebook.

For the third straight year, the Rutgers football program turned a profit. But the final season of the Kyle Flood era and the first six months of Chris Ash’s tenure resulted in a diminished bottom line.

Rutgers borrows $10 million from university on top of subsidy in order to cover coaches’ buyouts, make investments

PISCATAWAY — In order to compensate for a shortfall of about $39 million in expenditures during the 2016 fiscal year, Rutgers athletics took out what amounts to a $10 million loan from the university.

That loan, which Rutgers officials say is an advance on future Big Ten revenues, is on top of the $28.6 million subsidy. The Rutgers athletics program received $17.1 million from the university’s general fund, $11.4 million in student fees and $29,163 in state government support.

The $39 million is the amount needed to balance an $83.97 million operating budget, according to a NJ Advance Media review of the annual report filed to the NCAA and obtained through an Open Public Records Act request.

Rutgers Athletics Director Pat Hobbs said the additional $10 million essentially is a loan to be repaid after Rutgers becomes a full-revenue sharing partner in the Big Ten in 2021.

In an interview with NJ Advance Media, Hobbs said it was necessary to cover costs related to coaches’ buyouts and investments in competitiveness.

Source: Rutgers hires new DBs coach

“The university is demonstrating a commitment to success in the Big Ten,” Hobbs said. “They recognize that we can’t simply wait until 2021. We have to gain competitiveness now. With an expectation and some certainty around future stream of payments, you can model that financially where it allows us to make investments today that we’ll pay off in the future.”

Rutgers’ athletics subsidy was a national-record $47.6 million in 2013 before dipping to $36.3 million in 2014 and $23.8 million in 2015, lowering the last two fiscal years in compliance with a directive from Rutgers president Robert Barchi to decrease reliance on university funds.

“In terms of Dr. Barchi’s commitment to reducing that subsidy the university support continues at that (same) level,” Hobbs said. “To the extent there has been an excess of that level, that will be cast as an internal loan, which will we pay back to the university once we become full members. We remain committed to fulfilling that promise as we move into full membership.”

In exchange for the student fees, Rutgers students can receive free admission to athletics home games. Rutgers makes available 10,500 free tickets to students for football games.

But $3.66 million in not-yet-complete severance payments to fired football coach Kyle Flood and men’s basketball coach Eddie Jordan — plus their assistant coaches — as well as former athletic director Julie Hermann resulted in a reversal of the downward trend.

“There were transition costs with coaching changes,” Hobbs said. “There were investments that needed to be made with both programs so we could move to a level of competitiveness.”

Another reason for the increased subsidy is a change in accounting procedures at the university to de-centralize overheard costs and assign them to specific departments. As a result, athletics was charged $1.7 million.

Rutgers is trying to keep up with its Big Ten brethren despite being on an uneven financial scale.

Rutgers received a $9.8 million membership revenue check from the conference, which is only a fraction of what the 11 longtime members will receive. For example, in fiscal 2015, Rutgers received $9.4 million while a full share was worth $32.4 million.

Projections call for the full Big Ten revenue share value to be north of $50 million in 2017, further widening the gap between the league’s haves and havenots. Fellow expansion member Maryland receives annual revenue nearly three times the level of Rutgers because it is borrowing against future revenue from the conference.

“It just further demonstrates the need for us to make strategic investments now for us to be competitive,” Hobbs said. “So that we can grow the other revenues that are already doing pretty well at those other institutions, whether it’s ticket sales, sponsorship support, increased operating support through fundraising.”

Rutgers athletics had a record-breaking fundraising year in fiscal 2016 but most of the money is pledges.

Some of the win-now upgrades that Rutgers made — such as the Hale Center weight room — was supported by private donation pledges. But the money was fully expended in 2016 and the NCAA does not allow pledges to be considered into its contributions number until the check is in hand.

“By making the investments now, it will keep that competitive gap as narrow as we can,” Hobbs said. “Hopefully we can close that gap sooner, so it doesn’t all depend on your level of spending. This is our arrangement to come into the Big Ten and we feel really good about our membership, but we need to financially engineer into that membership.”

The in-house advance on Big Ten revenue will be repaid to university as “apples to apples” amounts in the future, Hobbs said.

Using loans from the university to compensate for the shortfall could become a standard practice over the next four years as Rutgers awaits its 2021 windfall. A financial strategic plan is in the works.

“There is not a reason to wait for all of that if we do it in a way that there is certainty for the university,” Hobbs said. “The Big Ten has been very successful in the conference support that is coming to the other institutions. That support is coming to Rutgers (in the future).

“We will be responsible. We will follow the plan that Dr. Barchi has set out. We will not receive that level of institutional support going forward, but we will be enhancing the reputation of the university and bringing success because we are going to make those investments now.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com.

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com.

