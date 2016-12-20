Rutgers vs. Seton Hall: Who has the edge at each position?



Rutgers and Seton Hall have met 67 times dating to 1916, including every season since 1995-96, but it’s been five years since the two men’s basketball programs squared off with so much at stake.

Not since they staged an overtime thriller in the opening round of the Big East Tournament in 2011 has there been this much intrigue.

Bragging rights are always on the line whenever New Jersey’s marquee hoops programs meet. But the stakes just seem different this time around, and it has more to do than simply earning the right to showcase the Garden State Hardwood Classic trophy for the next year.

Tipoff for the 68th installment of Rutgers vs. Seton Hall is Friday, 6:30 p.m., at the Prudential Center in Newark. The Pirates hold a 38-29 edge in the series, including wins in three straight.

3 reasons why Seton Hall will win

“(The rivalry) goes back a long time — it’s historic, the battle of New Jersey,” Rutgers junior guard Mike Williams said. “We lost to them a few times, but we just have to prepare ourselves on Friday night. It’s going to be a great environment at the Prudential Center. They won the Big East last year, and we just have to prepare for them.”

While the two teams are each seeking their sixth straight victory, they have taken different paths to success in the non-conference portion of their respective schedules.

At 11-1, the Scarlet Knights are off to their best start since 1975-76, but they’ve capitalized on a schedule that ranks as the second-weakest among the 351 Division I teams nationally this season.

A triumph over 9-2 Seton Hall would be their most notable win by a mile. But it won’t be easy. The Pirates appear poised to contend for a second straight NCAA Tournament berth thanks to quality non-conference wins over Iowa, California and South Carolina.

While Rutgers’ players kept the trash talk to a minimum earlier this week, Seton Hall’s star center didn’t mince words when putting the in-state rivalry game in perspective.

“They could be No. 1 in the country, we’re still going to beat them,” Angel Delgado said. “I’m coming with the mindset that we’re not losing this game. That’s how I feel, that’s how I’m always going to feel. They were disrespecting us last year with a lot of stuff, but we’re always tough here at home.”

3 reasons why Rutgers will win

Here are the position-by-position matchups for the most anticipated Rutgers-Seton Hall showdown since their Big East days.

Guards: While Corey Sanders’ scoring average (10.2) is down five points from last season, the sophomore has played under control (averaging 4 assists and just 2.5 turnovers) while manning the point for Rutgers. Nigel Johnson was building a strong case as the Big Ten’s top sixth man, but the redshirt junior guard has started the last two games and is proving to be the team’s best perimeter scorer, averaging 12.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting this season.

Seton Hall junior Khadeen Carrington has morphed into a star, averaging 19.2 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and an identical percentage (25-for-50) from 3-point range. Senior guard Madison Jones has done a nice job manning the point while Kansas State-transfer Jevon Thomas (who makes his season debut Friday night) was forced to sit out. Jones ranks 12th in the Big East in assists-per-game (3.3) and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9).

Edge: Even.

Forwards: With six double-doubles in 12 games and team-leading scoring (12.7) and rebounding (9.3) averages, Deshawn Freeman is building a strong case for All-Big Ten honors. Rutgers’ redshirt junior is complemented up front by Jonathan Laurent, a 6-6 sophomore wing who is averaging 4.1 points in 11 starts.

Desi Rodriguez fills the box score on a nightly basis for the Pirates. The 6-6 forward is the only player ranked in the top 15 in scoring (14.5), rebounding (6.1) and steals (1.6) in the Big East. In addition to ranking sixth in the Big East in rebounding (6.1), Ismael Sanogo is regarded as a lock-down defender.

Edge: Seton Hall.

Center: Seton Hall has a dominant big man, while Rutgers’ 7-footer gets credit for doing the dirty work inside.

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall’s 6-10, 240-pound junior, leads the Big East and ranks ninth nationally with 11.4 rebounds per game, averages 14.3 points, and is coming off five straight double-doubles.

Rutgers’ C.J. Gettys has been a pleasant surprise as a grad transfer from UNC-Wilmington, averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Edge: Seton Hall.

RU vs. Seton Hall: Best alums

Bench: Rutgers routinely plays 10-deep, and its bench has outscored the opposition in all but one game this season. Mike Williams is a big reason why Rutgers has outscored the opposing reserves, 379-160, in bench points, as the 6-2 junior guard is averaging 11.8 points on 49.5 percent shooting. While freshmen forwards Eugene Omoruyi and Issa Thiam have come on strong lately, junior Candido Sa and 7-foot center Shaquille Doorson will be needed to provide inside toughness in order to combat Seton Hall’s clear frontcourt advantage.

Thomas should bolster the Pirates’ backcourt depth while making his season debut, and forward Michael Nzei and guard Myles Powell provide instant offense off the bench.

Edge: Rutgers.

Intangibles: Seton Hall has won the last two meetings by more than 25 points, so Rutgers’ veterans will surely be motivated to settle the score. The Scarlet Knights are also tired of hearing the “Well, who have they beaten?” refrain whenever their 11-1 record is discussed. That knock would go away with an upset over the Pirates.

Seton Hall is a seasoned, Big East-championship team and that’s just one of many reasons why coach Kevin Willard’s squad is an 11.5-point favorite.

The game is being billed as a sellout, but expect a large portion of fans to be wearing scarlet so the home-court advantage should be minimal here.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Rutgers Athletics Director Pat Hobbs, who was Seton Hall’s law-school dean for 16 years in addition to serving as the Pirates’ interim AD from 2009-11.

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 22 Dec 2016 19:59:01 +0000