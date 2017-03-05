Rutgers wrestler Matt Correnti goes from NJ state champion to Big Ten surprise story



BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — One year ago, Matt Correnti shouldered a ton of pressure as he worked his way to the elusive NJSIAA state champion title to cap off a decorated career.

Fast forward to Saturday and Correnti had no pressure as an unseeded Rutgers true freshman making his debut in the Big Ten Championships.

Turns out that Correnti can succeed under either set of circumstances.

“I just took my mind out of everything,” Correnti said after shaking up the 197-pound weight class in the Big Ten. “I am a true freshman, so I have nothing to lose. Giving it my all is all that matters.”

The Holy Cross High School product and winningest high school wrestler in South Jersey history won three of his four matches Saturday to clinch a berth in the NCAA Championships.

Two of his wins — against No. 5 Ricky Robertson of Wisconsin and No. 8 Christian Brunner — were upsets of seeded wrestlers.

“It’s out of nowhere, but he believed it,” Rutgers coach Scott Goodale said. “He’s a blue-chip recruit who really struggled early on to adjust to college. He got thrown in to the middle of a Big Ten slate right out of the gate. Here he is wrestling his best right now. That’s important.”

Correnti was 13-10 during the regular season, with his biggest wins in the form of an upset of then-No. 18 Corey Greigo of Oregon State and a 16-12 win against Illinois’ Andre Lee to help Rutgers to its biggest dual win of the year.

Ashnault advances to defend B1G title

Still, nothing suggested he was ready to breakthrough like he did. He even missed the final dual meet of the season due to injury.

“I believe in my training,” Correnti said. “Our coaches really train our whole team well for this. I tapered really well coming up to this week. I knew that my body was right, my wrestling was great and my mind was the only thing I had to worry about. I felt good.”

Correnti’s 2-1 win against Robertson in the first tiebreaker period put him into the quarterfinals, where he nearly upset Penn State’s Matt McCutcheon before losing 3-2.

“That was huge,” Correnti said. “(Robertson) was ranked, and he was really good. Winning that match — it was by a point, but a win is a win here — was awesome.”

BRACKETS: 125 | 133 | 141 | 149 | 157 | 165 | 174 | 184 | 197 | 285

Correnti can still finish as high as third but no lower than sixth once action resumes at noon Sunday at Assembly Hall. The Big Ten has seven automatic qualifying berths to the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 16-18 in St. Louis.

“I was staying in position and getting to my attacks when they were there,” Correnti said.

“Against the Penn State kid, I took a shot that I probably should’ve have taken and he got a takedown on it. That was the match. I learned from that and realized that only taking shots that I know are going to be high-percentage scores is the best way to win.”

Rutgers has five NCAA qualifiers — Correnti is joined by Anthony Ashnault, Scott DelVecchio, Ken Theobold and John Van Brill — with the possibility of adding as many as three more if Jordan Pagano, Nick Gravina and Razohnn Gross deliver.

“I love being in the wrestling room,” Correnti said. “I love our team. I love our coaches. To travel with our guys to St. Louis is going to be exciting.”

And Correnti knows exciting, after making his run through Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall in 2016.

“Atlantic City is awesome,” Correnti said. “That’s the best state wrestling tournament in the country. This is even better. The Big Ten tournament is the hardest tournament in the country as well. There are so many great wrestlers here. To be a part of it and to move on is just awesome.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 05 Mar 2017 16:00:00 +0000