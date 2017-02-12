Rutgers wrestling goes undefeated at the RAC (PHOTOS)
Rutgers wrestling goes undefeated at the RAC (PHOTOS)
Rutgers wrestling goes undefeated at the RAC (PHOTOS)
Updated February 12, 2017
Posted February 12, 2017
The celebration begins as Rutgers beats Northwestern 28-6 in wrestling
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
On second thought…
Realizing that a 240-pound man was about to jump into his arms, Coach Goodale has second thoughts about a big celebration.
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Too late
Razohnn Gross was already airborne, but Coach Goodale was able to deflect the majority of the impact and lived to talk about it. “Razohnn is crazy like that,” Goodale said. “I kind of knew that I got too excited and he would do something like that.”
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
125 lbs: Brandon Paetzell (RU) beats Anthony Rubinetti (NU) 4-2
Brandon Paetzell starts the match off with a well-earned victory over Anthony Rubinetti, 4-2. Rutgers 3 – Northwestern 0
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
133 lbs: Scott DelVecchio (RU) beats Jason Ipsarides (NU) 11-4
Scott DelVecchio fell just short of a major decision, beating Jason Ipsarides 11-4 at 133 pounds. Rutgers 6 – Northwestern 0
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Sun, 12 Feb 2017 22:14:53 +0000
Related Posts