Rutgers wrestling rallies past Michigan State behind new starter's go-ahead win



Given an opportunity, Jordan Pagano left nothing to chance.

Pagano spent more than half of his seven-minute bout Sunday afternoon accumulating riding timing and earned a critical major-decision shutout that lifted No.11 Rutgers wrestling to a 24-12 road victory against Michigan State.

A redshirt sophomore from South Brunswick, Pagano replaced Phil Bakuckas — a three-year starter who is 5-5 in duals with several closes losses as a redshirt senior — at 174 pounds for both weekend matches. They marked the first two appearances of Pagano’s career in Big Ten duals.

Rutgers (10-3, 4-2) had less than 48 hours to bounce back from a 19-13 loss at No. 15 Michigan but got a wake-up call when Michigan State (4-9, 1-6) won the first two bouts to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

Brandon Paetzell — who has been a spark at the top of the lineup since taking over when the conference schedule began — made an inexperienced mistake to start the match.

Paetzell led 2-1 at the end of the second period but got caught late in the third and it led to a pin with 22 seconds remaining.

If that wasn’t difficult enough to swallow, Rutgers suffered another heart-breaker at 133.

For the second time in the last three matches, Scott DelVecchio lost at the horn when Austin Eichher scored a takedown with two seconds remaining to steal a 3-1 decision.

With Rutgers in a 9-0 hole, it turned to the ranked trio of No. 6 Anthony Ashnault, No. 14 Ken Theobold and No. 17 John Van Brill at 141, 149 and 157 pounds, respectively.

Ashnault controlled his match against Javier Gasca and sealed a 7-2 decision with a late takedown. Ken Theobold followed Ashnault’s lead with a riding time-boosted 6-0 decision.

Van Brill surrendered the first two points of his bout but answered with a single-leg takedown. He scored late second-period points and gained two-plus minutes of riding time for an overpowering 10-2 major decision that put Rutgers in front 10-9 headed into intermission.

Once a dominant power in the Big Ten in the 1960s and 1970s, Michigan State had just one NCAA qualifier in 2016 but appears to be heading upwards.

Rutgers turned to its third different 165-pounder in the last three matches when Anthony Pafumi took the mat against 20-win freshman Drew Hughes. Willie Scott lost against Purdue and Dylan Painton lost against Michigan, as coach Scott Goodale continues his search for consistency.

Pafumi chose a neutral start to the second period but couldn’t land a takedown. Hughes, who has shut out 10 of his last 12 opponents, strategized his way to a 1-0 victory on a third-period ride-out.

But that was the end of the Spartans’ scoring.

The tide turned on Pagano’s four-point near-fall in the first period. It accounted for half of the scoring in an 8-0 victory and reclaimed the lead for Rutgers at 14-12.

Like his ranked teammate, No. 13 Nick Gravina found success with a win at 184 that was a near-replica of Pagano’s without the bonus points earned off swipes. He prevailed 5-0 with another three-plus minutes of riding time.

High-scoring freshman Matthew Correnti sealed the victory for Rutgers with three takedowns during the third period en route to an 11-4 decision at 197. Heavyweight Razohnn Gross battled his way to a 3-0 win.

Rutgers has three Big Ten matches remaining, against Indiana, Ohio State and Northwestern. The trip to Columbus is a reschedule from an earlier weather postponement.

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

