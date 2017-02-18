Rutgers wrestling suffers disappointing defeat at Lehigh (PHOTOS)

John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Rutgers failed to repeat last year’s heroics against Lehigh when heavyweight Billy Smith won the match in the night’s final bout. This year the night was over early as Lehigh’s wrestlers won four of the first five weight classes. In spite of a big upset by Jordan Pagano over fourth-ranked Ryan Preisch at 174 pounds, Rutgers was unable to stage a comeback and lost 23-10.