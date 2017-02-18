Rutgers wrestling suffers disappointing defeat at Lehigh (PHOTOS)
Updated February 18, 2017
Posted February 18, 2017
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Rutgers failed to repeat last year’s heroics against Lehigh when heavyweight Billy Smith won the match in the night’s final bout. This year the night was over early as Lehigh’s wrestlers won four of the first five weight classes. In spite of a big upset by Jordan Pagano over fourth-ranked Ryan Preisch at 174 pounds, Rutgers was unable to stage a comeback and lost 23-10.
Scott Goodale: ‘I want to win on the road.’
Coach Scott Goodale brought his team to Lehigh hoping to get “a signature win on the road.” But Rutgers was unable to recapture their impressive 18-15 win last year at the RAC
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
125 lbs: Darian Cruz (LU) beats Brandon Paetzell (RU) 18-4
Darian Cruz began the match with a decisive 18-4 major decision over Brandon Paetzell. Lehigh 4 – Rutgers 0
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
133 lbs: Scott Parker (LU) beats Scott DelVecchio (RU) 4-2
Ninth-ranked Scott Parker gave Lehigh its second win by a top-ten wrestler as he takes care of Scott DelVecchio in a closely fought 4-2 bout. Lehigh 7 – Rutgers 0
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
141 lbs: Anthony Ashnault (RU) beats Randy Cruz (LU) 4-0
Anthony Ashnault gets Rutgers on the board with a 4-0 victory over Randy Cruz at 141 pounds. Lehigh 7 – Rutgers 3
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Published at Sat, 18 Feb 2017 06:52:35 +0000
