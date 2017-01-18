Salary cap carryover money for each NFL team this offseason
With the NFL playoffs winding down, the offseason will soon be here for all 32 teams. Here’s a look at how much each team has in offseason carryover money–unused salary cap space from the previous year–per the NFLPA.
These figures will be added to the salary cap space amount each team has at the start of the league year in March.
AFC
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: $2,837,222
Miami Dolphins: $8,363,708
New England Patriots: $5,292,335
New York Jets: $371,487
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: $2,553,126
Cincinnati Bengals: $6,578,866
Pittsburgh Steelers: $3,269,367
Cleveland Browns: $50,123,269
AFC WEST
Kansas City Chiefs: $5,002,168
Denver Broncos: $7,243,248
Oakland Raiders: $8,000,000
Los Angeles Chargers: $113,693
AFC SOUTH
Indianapolis Colts: $6,614,106
Jacksonville Jaguars: $39,314,310
Tennessee Titans: $24,046,522
Houston Texans: $4,935,924
NFC
NFC EAST
New York Giants: $1,800,000
Philadelphia Eagles: $7,933,869
Dallas Cowboys: $2,401,553
Washington Redskins: $15,055,131
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears: $8,103,197
Green Bay Packers: $7,984,687
Detroit Lions: $4,725,644
Minnesota Vikings: $400,184
NFC SOUTH
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $5,330,779
Atlanta Falcons: $926,541
Carolina Panthers: $13,208,520
New Orleans Saints: $5,754,000
NFC WEST
San Francisco 49ers: $38,708,916
Los Angeles Rams: $304,311
Seattle Seahawks: $2,065,865
Arizona Cardinals: $4,405,068
The total carryover amount for the league in 2017 will be $293,767,111. The average carryover per team comes out to over $9M.
A quick look at the numbers give an indication that teams such as the Browns, Jaguars, Titans and 49ers will have the ability to be very active on the free-agent market come March. Last year, the Giants loomed as one of those teams–and turned it into a $200M spending spree that helped form a top defense and playoff team.
