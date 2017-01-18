Salary cap carryover money for each NFL team this offseason



With the NFL playoffs winding down, the offseason will soon be here for all 32 teams. Here’s a look at how much each team has in offseason carryover money–unused salary cap space from the previous year–per the NFLPA.

These figures will be added to the salary cap space amount each team has at the start of the league year in March.

AFC

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills: $2,837,222

Miami Dolphins: $8,363,708

New England Patriots: $5,292,335

New York Jets: $371,487

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens: $2,553,126

Cincinnati Bengals: $6,578,866

Pittsburgh Steelers: $3,269,367

Cleveland Browns: $50,123,269

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs: $5,002,168

Denver Broncos: $7,243,248

Oakland Raiders: $8,000,000

Los Angeles Chargers: $113,693

AFC SOUTH

Indianapolis Colts: $6,614,106

Jacksonville Jaguars: $39,314,310

Tennessee Titans: $24,046,522

Houston Texans: $4,935,924

Chris Christie on Romo’s future

NFC

NFC EAST

New York Giants: $1,800,000

Philadelphia Eagles: $7,933,869

Dallas Cowboys: $2,401,553

Washington Redskins: $15,055,131

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: $8,103,197

Green Bay Packers: $7,984,687

Detroit Lions: $4,725,644

Minnesota Vikings: $400,184

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $5,330,779

Atlanta Falcons: $926,541

Carolina Panthers: $13,208,520

New Orleans Saints: $5,754,000

NFC WEST

San Francisco 49ers: $38,708,916

Los Angeles Rams: $304,311

Seattle Seahawks: $2,065,865

Arizona Cardinals: $4,405,068

The total carryover amount for the league in 2017 will be $293,767,111. The average carryover per team comes out to over $9M.

NFL coaching rumors

A quick look at the numbers give an indication that teams such as the Browns, Jaguars, Titans and 49ers will have the ability to be very active on the free-agent market come March. Last year, the Giants loomed as one of those teams–and turned it into a $200M spending spree that helped form a top defense and playoff team.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 18 Jan 2017 18:57:00 +0000