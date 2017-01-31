School principal from N.J. has $14K in unpaid tolls, fees, cops say



FORT LEE— A Hackensack woman was arrested Wednesday morning after Port Authority police discovered she owed $3,000 in unpaid tolls and had racked up $11,000 in related fees, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said.

Ashley Blount, 28, was stopped at the George Washington Bridge when a Port Authority police officer saw her try to drive her 2004 Honda through an EZ Pass lane without paying, Pentangelo said.

She was charged with theft of services, becoming the latest of several motorists who have been caught allegedly evading tolls at Hudson River crossings in recent weeks as part of a crackdown by the Port Authority.

Blount works as an assistant principal at the Harlem Children’s Zone, a charter school in New York, The New York Post reported.

