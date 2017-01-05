See who's replacing Garrett on powerful panel crucial to N.J.



WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom MacArthur, who made his fortune in the insurance business, was named to the powerful House Financial Services Committee, ensuring New Jersey continues to have a voice on the panel that regulates Wall Street as well as the industry he formerly worked in.

The state’s only member of the committee, Republican Scott Garrett, lost his bid for re-election last November to Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5th Dist.).

After winning an open House seat in 2014, MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.) was re-elected last November with little difficulty. Before coming to Congress, he spent three decades in the insurance industry, including serving as chief executive of York Risk Services Group, based in Parsippany.

N.J.’s rookie Republican gets to work

“Whether it’s buying a car, your first home, starting a business or investing in the future, Financial Services touches some of the largest financial decisions and milestones in all of our lives,” MacArthur said.

A critic of the Federal Emergency Management Agency‘s efforts to help the state’s residents recover from Hurricane Sandy, MacArthur said he would use his position on the banking panel to work on overhauling the federal flood insurance program.

FEMA agreed to reopen claims from Sandy homeowners under the program amid reports that insurers altered engineering reports and took other actions to avoid paying for storm-related damages.

The committee is considered a lucrative assignment when it comes to fundraising, which also could be an asset to MacArthur should he seek statewide office in the future.

Employees in the financial, insurance and real estate industries made more than $1 billion in campaign donations during the 2016 election, more than anyone else, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a Washington-based research group.

“Tom’s distinguished career in the insurance industry and vast knowledge on the issues before our committee make him a welcome addition to our roster,” said House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas).

Jonathan D. Salant may be reached at jsalant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JDSalant. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Thu, 05 Jan 2017 23:21:53 +0000