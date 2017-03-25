'Self-destructive' Artie Lange talks drug arrest, HBO series at N.J. show



“You’re home, Artie!” bellowed a voice from the crowd at the Wellmont Theater on Friday night.

“I am home, that’s right!” Artie Lange answered from the Montclair stage, his wispy mop of silver-gray hair sticking out in all directions after he’d thrown his blue Yankees hat into the audience. The moment played out like a supportive pat on the back for the Jersey comedian, who performed in St. Louis last weekend and had been in headlines after he was arrested March 12 on drug charges in Hoboken.

It was a confusing week for fans of Lange, 49, the former Howard Stern sidekick from Union who recently returned to the spotlight as a recurring character on the new comedy series “Crashing,” now in its first season on HBO. When the comedian went on two morning radio shows Thursday to promote his Montclair set, he claimed he had been fired by HBO because of the arrest. The same day, both HBO and Judd Apatow, the executive producer of the series who expressed support for Lange after his arrest, said the comedian had not been fired.

While Lange did not shed any more light on that disconnect, he did talk about his role on “Crashing” and how a happy development was suddenly overshadowed by the arrest.

“Talk about self-destructive,” said Lange, who is no stranger to rehab and has spoken openly about his addiction to heroin.

He said that a few weeks ago, Apatow and HBO had called him to tell him he was getting bumped up on the show, which stars series creator Pete Holmes as a comedian trying get a foot in the door in the New York scene. Lange, like a string of other comedians featured on the show, plays himself. Acting as a kind of mentor to Holmes, he’s the first one to let the budding comic stay on his couch.

Lange said three days before he encountered police at his Hoboken parking garage (officer alleged they had found Lange with cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia), HBO and Apatow had proposed giving Lange a bigger, “buddy comedy”-type role on the show — and a raise.

“The next day I was arrested,” Lange said. (And three days after he was arrested, HBO announced the show had gotten the green light for a second season.) At one point, Lange mentioned that he could face a year in county jail. He did not, however, say he was fired from the show or that he wouldn’t be working on it.

The comedian, who for a few minutes found himself contending with an especially adoring kind of heckler in the front row (the man was eventually escorted away from the stage), talked plenty more about drugs, rehab and his life as a comedian at the Montclair show. Lange, also host of the “Artie Quitter” podcast, comes to The Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank on April 8, BergenPAC in Englewood on April 14 and the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on June 10.

Here are some Lange gems from the show:

“I’m in every f***ing death pool,” Lange said. “Every time I f***ing have a birthday, so much money changes hands on the internet.”

“I’m a heroin addict and that’s terrible,” he said. “Anyone do heroin here?”

“Don’t do drugs, guys, honestly. Kids, look at me. I’m 24 years old.”

When Lange was in Ohio for a show and had fallen off the wagon, he took a road trip to a local 20-year-old’s dealer to buy some heroin. The man had two types on offer — “Bobby Brown” and … wait for it … “Artie Lange.” The young man’s response: “Dude, you’ve accomplished so much.” Lange said he bought $500 of the Bobby Brown.

An old reliable of a line, which Lange trotted out on “Crashing”: “I’m the only guy who got fat on cocaine.”

Lange said he was upset when a critic for The Star-Ledger, his hometown paper, said that in the 1998 Bob Saget-directed movie comedy “Dirty Work,” he had “all the charm of a date rapist.” At the time, Norm Macdonald, the star of the movie, tried to cheer him up. “A date rapist has to have way more charm than a regular rapist,” he offered.

Lange recalled when Macdonald tasked him with keeping an eye on Chris Farley, an actor-comedian known for his own problems with drugs, at an after-party. “That’s how bad it was,” he said. “I was helping watch him.” Lange said Farley then disappeared into the bathroom for several minutes with Andy Dick — not the best of outcomes. Macdonald’s response: “Holy f***, I hope he’s high.”

Lange said he recently saw Tracy Morgan’s Alpine mansion, which the former “Saturday Night Live” star moved into following his recovery from a 2014 accident on the New Jersey Turnpike, after he settled his lawsuit against Wal-Mart. His takeaway: “Any Wal-Mart drivers here who’ve been up for 26 days, I’ll be at exit 8A at 2 a.m.”



I had a great night meeting my hero @artiequitter. pic.twitter.com/7P75Js96xW — FERASS FROM JERSEY (@FERASS_FROM_NJ) March 25, 2017

“I left the Stern show in 2009 and a lot of people wrote me off,” Lange told the audience. “You people didn’t because you’re here.”

Lange estimated that a marketing degree from Montclair State University is just about equivalent to the cardboard backing on a Twinkie.

“I went to Union County College for a week,” Lange said. Then he addressed someone in the audience. “You go there?” he said. “That’s why you’re … in the 18th row at an Artie Lange show.”

