Senior Bowl 2017: LIVE score updates, stats and analysis (1/28/17), college football all-star game



Is 18 days enough time to get over a heartbreaking loss?

It’s going to need to be for the four members of national runner-up Alabama who are teammates with three members of national champion Clemson at 2:30 p.m. EST today in the Senior Bowl.

The seven players — Alabama’s Ryan Anderson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Cole Mazza and O.J. Howard as well as Clemson’s Artavis Scott, Ben Boulware and Carlos Watkins — had all week of practice to get acclimated to each other as members of the South team.

When they last shared a field, Clemson scored a touchdown with one second remaining to complete a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback, upsetting Alabama and winning the national title.

The North team is led by Chicago Bears coach John Fox and 16 players from the Big Ten, including Wisconsin running back Corey Clement, Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard and two of the top cornerbacks in college football in Iowa’s Desmond King and Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis.

Joining Beathard at quarterback for the North is Colorado’s Sefo Liufau and Pittsburgh’s Nate Peterman. Their South counterparts, coached by Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns, are California’s Davis Webb, Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs and Division II Tiffin University’s Antonio Pipkin.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Peterman, one of 110 players in attendance, “to get around the coaches and get on the field with them and to play real football.”

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who finished in the top three in the Heisman Trophy vote in back-to-back years but did not win it, declined an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

“Nate is in the best position going into the week,” said Phil Savage, a former NFL general manager who is the executive director of the Senior Bow. “I think Davis Webb has chance to establish himself in the mix of this draft of quarterbacks.

“I know there is a lot of maturity wit this group when you look at guys like C.J Beathard and Josh Dobbs who played a lot of football. Sefo Liufau really put a program on his shoulders at Colorado, and then maybe the guy that who has the most to gain of anybody the entire game is Antonio Pipkin, the young man from Tiffin University.”

One of Watson’s favorite receiving targets — Scott — made history by becoming the first third-year junior invited to the game, which was started in 1950. The Senior Bowl will invite an underclassmen only if he has graduated.

In a strange twist, College Football Playoff participants Washington and Ohio State do not have any players in the game.

Who: North vs. South

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium/Mobile, Ala.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NFL Network … Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst) and Charles Davis (analyst) will call the game.

Radio: Sirus XM

Livestream: NFL Online

