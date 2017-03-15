SEPTA reveals the prices for its latest fare hikes



PHILADELPHIA — SEPTA has announced proposed fare increases for fiscal year 2018, which include hikes across all of its transportation services.

Some of the increases include:

Cash/Quick Trip: From $2.25 to $2.50

SEPTA Token: From $1.80 to $2

Weekly TransPass: From $24 to $25

Monthly TransPass: From $91 to $96

Disabled Fare: From $1 to $1.25

Transit transfers will remain the same, at $1.

The daily surface lot parking fee for regional rail riders would increase from $1 to $1.25, while monthly permits would rise from $20 to $25.

A complete list of fee changes can be found online.

The increases must be approved by SEPTA’s board and will be the subject of public hearings starting April 19. The hearing schedule can be found on the SEPTA website.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect in July and mark SEPTA’s first fare increases since 2013.

Matt Gray may be reached at mgray@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattGraySJT. Find the South Jersey Times on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 18 Mar 2017 18:29:27 +0000