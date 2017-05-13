'Seven Days in May' revisited | Jersey Retro



Is there really such a thing as a spoiler when a movie is 53 years old?

If I can help it, I’ll tell you very little, plot-wise, about “Seven Days in May” (1964), maverick auteur John Frankenheimer‘s taut black-and-white political thriller with eerie parallels to current events. For me, even the trailer and movie poster give away too much. This movie — with its Hitchcockian aura of encroaching paranoia — is best enjoyed if, on first viewing, your brain is a clean slate.

But I’ll share the setup and rave about the casting, acting, script, cinematography, art direction, opening titles and music. Yes, I am invoking the “M” word: masterpiece.

The film — which has just been released on Blu-ray — opens with two factions of sign-carrying protesters marching in front of the White House. It’s the real deal; President John F. Kennedy, a fan of Frankenheimer’s “The Manchurian Candidate,” personally granted permission to film there.

The protesters are divided over a nuclear disarmament treaty with the Russians. A riot breaks out, and shortly, Washington’s finest is speeding to the bloody scene.

[embedded content]

Inside, President Jordan Lyman (Fredric March) tries to keep his cool despite the melee outside, not to mention his paltry 29-percent approval rating. Lyman spearheaded the treaty with the Russians, which has made him one unpopular president.

Meanwhile, four-star Gen. James Mattoon Scott (Burt Lancaster) leads opposition to the president’s treaty. He tells a congressional committee: “We’re asked to believe that a piece of paper will take the place of missile sites and Polaris submarines, and that an enemy who hasn’t honored one solemn treaty in the history of its existence will now, for our convenience, do precisely that.”

The screenplay, based on a 1962 best-seller by Charles W. Bailey II and Fletcher Knebel, was written by Rod Serling of “The Twilight Zone” fame, which is appropriate. At times, “Seven Days in May” feels like a “Twilight Zone” episode. Serling often wove themes of politics and war into the scripts of his classic fantasy anthology TV series.

In the interest of avoiding those infernal spoilers, let’s talk about this cast of ringers.

Lancaster is top-billed in “Seven Days,” though the film often seems like an ensemble piece, albeit one with larger roles for its four featured stars: Lancaster; March; Kirk Douglas as “Jiggs,” a likable Marine and aide to Gen. Scott; and Ava Gardner as Eleanor Holbrook, once a fresh face on the Washington nightlife scene who had discreet affairs with powerful men, now a faded beauty sipping booze at boring Beltway soirees.

[embedded content]

See also Martin Balsam as a watchful presidential aide; Edmond O’Brien as a Southern senator and the president’s best friend who calls him “Jordy”; Whit Bissell as a conservative senator; George Macready as a skeptical political adviser; Hugh Marlowe as a conservative TV personality, somewhat anticipating Fox News types like Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity; John Houseman (in his first movie role, at Frankenheimer’s urging) as an admiral who speaks guardedly; and Jack Mullaney, always a comedian, even here as a low-level functionary with a loose tongue.

Lancaster is magnificent as the austere Gen. Scott. Two particular sequences — his final scenes with March and Douglas — put Lancaster’s intensity on full display. It’s a crime that he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar.

Jerry Goldsmith‘s spare score is heavy on the foreboding thrum of military-style drumming. Cinematographer Ellsworth Fredericks‘ camera setups favor shadowy, thoughtfully composed deep-focus shots.

Kennedy allowed the movie folks access to the White House interior as well. In 1999 commentary, Frankenheimer says a certain mammoth hallway, and the circa-1963 press room, are precise replicas. (The director, who died in 2002, also vouched for the authenticity of the re-creation of the Pentagon, having been stationed there while in the Air Force.) Alas, Kennedy was assassinated 82 days prior to the film’s release.

There. I don’t think I’ve revealed too much about “Seven Days in May,” except to say that it should be on your movie bucket list.

Especially these days.

The Blu-ray ($21.99) is available manufactured-on-demand. Order at wbshop.com.

