She was hurt in fatal crash and now she's suing the dead driver's estate

ENGLEWOOD –The passenger in a car in which a driver was killed in a crash last year has filed suit against the estate of the dead driver, claiming he was inattentive and reckless, according to court documents.

Tori Williams of Englewood claims she was seriously injured in the Jan. 16, 2016 wreck, which occurred when Bevon L. Senior Jr. lost control along Route 4 near Grand Avenue, according to a lawsuit filed March 23 in Bergen County Superior Court.

Senior, 21, of Englewood, operated his Acura Integra in an “inattentive, negligent, careless and reckless fashion so as to (strike) a guard rail and utility pole, resulting in severe and permanent injuries to plaintiff,” the suit states.

According to news reports, Senior was thrown from his car and struck by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and released, but continues to suffer from her injuries, according to the suit.

The suit states Williams’ hospital treatment cost her more than $3,600 and that she will continue to incur medical expenses in the future.

Also named as defendants are the City of Englewood, Bergen County and the state of New Jersey for negligent upkeep and for failing to maintain, repair and inspect the roadway, the suit alleges.

