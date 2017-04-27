Sheriff's officer indicted on sexual assault charge



CAPE MAY COUNTY — A Cape May County Sheriff’s Officer has been indicted on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in 2015 while he was off-duty, authorities said.

Jay H. Gaskill III, 37, of Middle Township, faces charges of sexual assault and criminal sexual contact in the indictment that was handed up on March 28, but announced Wednesday by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gaskill wasn’t arrested in the 2015 incident until Dec. 12, 2016, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gaskill, a sergeant, has been suspended without pay since December, PressofAtlanticCity.com said. He posted $50,000 bail following his arrest.

His next scheduled court appearance is 8:45 a.m. on May 8, the prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

He was hired in 2005 and paid $92,832 last year, according to public records.

Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 15:10:00 +0000