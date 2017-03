By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media

Every few weeks readers can send me questions on Twitter or via email (thunt@njadvancemedia.com) regarding Rutgers/N.J. high school football recruiting and I’ll answer them in a mailbag. If I don’t get to your question here, I’ll be sure to respond on Twitter. Let’s dive right in and tackle what most readers perceive as an item of focus, right off the bat.