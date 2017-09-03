Should Geno Smith jet to Giants and become Eli Manning's backup?



Well, this certainly punches up Giants free agency a bit.

Polarizing Jets quarterback Geno Smith will be making a free agent visit in East Rutherford on Saturday, as confirmed to NJ Advance Media by a person with knowledge of the situation after being initially reported by The Record.

So with two road games in California, plus trips to Denver and Phoenix, on the schedule in 2017, Ben McAdoo might just want to go ahead and preemptively ban the Giants from going to the movies on the road.

We kid, we kid.

It’s just a visit. Smith is an Odell Beckham Jr. acquaintance, and there’s no harm in kicking the tires, especially if the Giants (or McAdoo as Packers quarterbacks coach at the time) had a good grade on Smith when he entered the league in 2013 out of West Virginia. Smith isn’t in playing shape right now after tearing his ACL last season, so it’s unlikely things will move fast here.

But Geno?

The Giants should be looking to sign a veteran quarterback with starting experience to be Eli Manning’s backup in 2017. It’s a smart investment for playoff-caliber teams that are going all in, as the Giants clearly are. If Manning were to suffer a serious injury, the Giants would probably be screwed no matter what. A steady backup at least gives them a shot to weather the storm and still contend, though.

But it’s a stretch to suggest the turnover-prone Smith could, or should, be that reliable No. 2.

If the Giants really want an ex-Jet signal caller who would bring a little buzz to East Rutherford, sexy up the Snoopy Bowl and fuel a week’s worth of calls to WFAN, they should call Mark Sanchez. Or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Or Sandy Alderson.

Kidding again!

Smith’s physical ability may intrigue the Giants, but signing him would entail a lot more than on-field considerations. It would be naive to think Smith would come to the Giants and just become a relatively anonymous backup like Josh Johnson and Ryan Nassib in recent years. It’s more likely to turn into a circus-like situation.

Smith recently told NFL Network he would take any chance a team would give him, but would the Giants really be his best chance to push toward his goal of being a starter?

Smith would be staying in a market where everyone is extremely familiar with his litany of controversies, and he already has a strained relationship with the media. He’d be under immense scrutiny – something he hasn’t exactly thrived with. The Giants don’t need the possible (some would say likely) headaches either.

General manager Jerry Reese always says the Giants evaluate all possibilities, and that’s what they are doing here. It’s understandable why they would be intrigued in Smith. But bringing him in would be a questionable move.

