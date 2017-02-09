Should Jets cut Darrelle Revis? Move him to safety? | Position-by-position analysis

Who goes?

Revis is the big one. Do the Jets cut him? Ask him to take a pay cut, and then move him to free safety or No. 2 corner? He’s not returning to the Jets with a $15.3 million salary cap hit. That much is clear. The Jets could lower that to $8.3 million if he takes a pay cut — and $5 million or $6 million if they cut him (because of his guaranteed salary and offset language in his contract). Marcus Williams is a restricted free agent. There’s a chance the Jets could retain him with the lower tender offer, which would be a reasonable price.