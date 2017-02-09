Should Jets cut Darrelle Revis? Move him to safety? | Position-by-position analysis
Updated February 10, 2017
Posted February 09, 2017
Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
We’ve been breaking down each of the Jets’ positions, and next up is the cornerback spot. This is a position very much in transition. Here’s a look at where the Jets could go at corner …
Strengths at the position
Juston Burris didn’t excel as a rookie in 2016, but he did some OK things after the Jets drafted him in Round 4. Burris had one interception and five passes defended last season. He has potential as a press-coverage cornerback. But can he become a consistent starter in the NFL? That remains to be seen.
Dennis Schneidler | USA TODAY Sports
Weaknesses/needs at the position
A lot of weaknesses and needs. Where to start? Darrelle Revis is finished as an elite cornerback. And Buster Skrine is better suited to play in the slot, rather than at outside cornerback. Both of those things became clear in 2016, as the Jets’ secondary struggled mightily (largely due to poor cornerback play). The Jets last season had the NFL’s third-highest quarterback rating allowed (98.5). They finished with the second-fewest interceptions (eight). Awful year for the corners. They got beat far too often.
Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Who stays?
Burris will obviously return for Year 2. Skrine probably will, too, because of his contract structure. The Jets would create $3.5 million in salary cap space by cutting him, but they’d have to eat a $5 million dead money figure. Still, the Jets clearly need more talent at cornerback, based on the horrible results of 2016.
John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Who goes?
Revis is the big one. Do the Jets cut him? Ask him to take a pay cut, and then move him to free safety or No. 2 corner? He’s not returning to the Jets with a $15.3 million salary cap hit. That much is clear. The Jets could lower that to $8.3 million if he takes a pay cut — and $5 million or $6 million if they cut him (because of his guaranteed salary and offset language in his contract). Marcus Williams is a restricted free agent. There’s a chance the Jets could retain him with the lower tender offer, which would be a reasonable price.
Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Published at Fri, 10 Feb 2017 12:00:00 +0000
