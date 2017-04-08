Should Jets draft Clemson QB Deshaun Watson? | Pros and cons
Updated April 08, 2017
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
As the Jets assess whether or not to draft Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, here are the pros and cons they must weigh …
Should Jets draft Deshaun Watson?
The Jets own the sixth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. They just drafted a quarterback, Christian Hackenberg, in Round 2 last year. Would they pick a quarterback high again this year? The options they are considering: North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, and Clemson’s Watson. Just like we did with Trubisky, let’s break down a potential selection of Watson …
AP Photo
PRO: He’s a winner
There is no doubt about this. He led Clemson to a monumental win in the national championship game this past season against Alabama. Watson played with poise throughout the game, in which he completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. That is impressive, big-game stuff.
CON: Interceptions
He threw 17 of them last season and 13 in 2015. The Jets have experienced major problems in recent seasons with their quarterbacks throwing too many interceptions — from Mark Sanchez to Geno Smith to Ryan Fitzpatrick. If the Jets draft Watson, will they be able to cut down on his picks?
Deshaun Watson’s scouting report
From NFL.com: “Teams will have to weigh the inconsistent field vision and decision-making against his size, athleticism, leadership and production. While not perfect, teams can add checks to both arm and accuracy boxes for Watson. However, discussions about whether or not his areas of improvement can be corrected will likely determine whether a team will view him as a high-upside prospect or a franchise quarterback. Watson’s transition from Clemson’s offense to a pro-style attack will obviously take time, but his combination of intangibles and athletic ability make him worth a first-round selection.”
Published at Sat, 08 Apr 2017 15:08:00 +0000
