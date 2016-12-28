Should Jets shut down Matt Forte for finale vs. Bills? | Injury report



FLORHAM PARK — Jets running back Matt Forte, who is dealing with a lingering knee injury, didn’t practice again Wednesday, as his 4-11 team prepares for Sunday’s season finale against the Bills.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said if Forte is healthy enough “we’ll try to play him” on Sunday, but Forte won’t play if he’s not healthy.

According to Bowles, there is still a chance Forte could play Sunday, as he said tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) is the only injured guy who has been ruled out right now.

Forte didn’t play last week at the Patriots. He got four carries in the previous game, against the Dolphins, after hurting his knee a week earlier at the 49ers.

At this point, why not shut down Forte for the year? He is 31, and clearly isn’t getting any younger. Because of his contract structure, Forte will be back with the Jets next season. So they surely want to keep him healthy, heading toward 2017.

Forte currently has a career-low 813 yards this season. Last year, with Chicago, was his second-lowest rushing total — 898 yards. Forte’s 3.7 yards per carry this season is the second-lowest average of his career, ahead of only 3.6 in 2009.

Here is the Jets’ Wednesday injury report:

* Did not practice: RB Brandon Burks (illness), CB Juston Burris (knee), RB Matt Forte (knee), LB Darron Lee (illness), WR Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder), CB Nick Marshall (hamstring), RB Bilal Powell (knee), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring)

* Limited participation: WR Robby Anderson (hamstring), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee)

* Full participation: T Brent Qvale (hamstring)

