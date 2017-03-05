Singer Tommy Page, 'ordinary Jersey kid' turned hitmaker, dead at 46



Tommy Page, the New Jersey-born and -raised singer-songwriter turned music executive and former Billboard publisher, has died from an apparent suicide in New York, Billboard reports. He was 46.

Page, who was born in Glen Ridge and raised in West Caldwell, had a No. 1 song on the Billboard charts in 1990 with “I’ll Be Your Everything,” co-written with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block, with whom Page had been touring.

“In the inscription below my senior picture in my high school yearbook, I actually wrote ‘Billboard charts, here I come!’ — a hopeful pipe dream from an ordinary Jersey kid,” he said in 2012, when he became publisher of Billboard.

Page also appeared on “Full House” and contributed songs to the “Dick Tracy” and “Shag” soundtracks. Though he continued to record and tour, he went back to business school and later joined Warner Bros./Reprise, where he worked with Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, and Ashley Tisdale, among others.

In 2011, he became associate publisher of Billboard, and in 2012, he was promoted to publisher. He left the following year for Pandora, and most recently worked at the Village Voice as vice president of music partnerships.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague, Tommy Page,” Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato said in a statement. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer.”

He is survived by his partner Charlie and their three children.

A kind and wonderful man who helped me a lot early on. Helped pick my first singles. He was and is so loved. RIP my friend. https://t.co/GgaGwoieuA — josh groban (@joshgroban) March 4, 2017

Without Tommy Page there would not have been a Headstrong or Guilty pleasure album. I don’t understand, no words #rip love you Tommy — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 4, 2017

Our hearts and thoughts go out to @Tommypage‘s family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPagepic.twitter.com/jW4AahUquB — NKOTB (@NKOTB) March 5, 2017

