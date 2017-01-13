Snow movies: Catch our drift? | Jersey Retro



You’ve seen the usual snow movie lists: “Ice Age,” “Fargo,” “Dr. Zhivago,” “Groundhog Day.” The following humble assortment — to mark the on-again, off-again winter we’re having — was picked for movies that don’t usually make those lists. Such as …

‘HIT THE ICE’ (1943)

Charles Lamont‘s “Hit the Ice,” an Abbott and Costello comedy, is as comforting as a cup o’ hot chocolate.

Jersey boys Bud Abbott (born in Asbury Park) and Lou Costello (born in Paterson) play photographers who are mistaken for hit men by a trio of gangsters played by three of Hollywood’s most memorable mugs: Sheldon Leonard (icy charm), Joe Sawyer (broken nose) and Marc Lawrence (sunken eyes).

Boss Leonard is faking ill, and using a hospital stay as an alibi for a bank robbery. But after pulling the job, the gangsters think Bud and Lou took photos of them in the act.

All parties hop a train north to Sun Valley, a ski resort also being visited by a heavily populated revue of musicians and singers. Lou falls for a singer (Ginny Simms) who has a past with Leonard.

Two slapstick routines will put you in winter-wonderland mode: a manic ice-skating sequence (in which Lou is upstaged by amazing pint-size skater Cordelia Campbell) and a ski chase. Put it this way: “Hit the Ice” is your only opportunity to see Joe Sawyer on skis.

‘ISLAND IN THE SKY’ (1953)

“Dooley’s down!”

Those two words are all that pals of good old Dooley (John Wayne) need to hear. They drop everything to rescue their beloved comrade.

And Dooley — a pilot captaining a four-man crew on a war plane — is in big trouble. After an emergency landing on a snowy, mountainous uncharted island near Quebec, the men are stranded with little food and shelter — or hope of rescue.

Luckily, they have an emergency transmitter that Dooley calls a “coffee grinder”; you have to crank it to get it to work. Even then, it sends only a weak, intermittent signal.

Andy Devine provides comic relief as a pilot who is an expert at conserving energy. James Arness, two years before “Gunsmoke,” plays a cocky young pilot. Lloyd Nolan has one of his best acting moments on screen, crying real tears as a captain who, via telephone, tries to keep up the spirits of a young wife with a new baby whose husband is among those stranded.

Director William “Wild Bill” Wellman was a fighter pilot in World War I who was drawn to movies about aviation; Wellman also directed “Wings” (the first best-picture Oscar winner) and “The High and the Mighty.”

‘BEAST FROM HAUNTED CAVE’ (1959)

Fans of cheesy sci-fi chuckle at the film’s webby title beast, which looks as if it was constructed with broomsticks and gauze. But Monte Hellman‘s “Beast From Haunted Cave” is, for once, not about the monster.

“Beast” is a heist movie, a noir set in a snowy wilderness, which happens to have a supernatural hook.

The taut script is by Charles B. Griffith, who wrote talky, clever, even funny horror and sci-fi films (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “A Bucket of Blood”) at a time when recycled cliches were de rigueur.

Plot: Straight-arrow ski instructor Gil Jackson (Michael Forest) has his suspicions about the party that has hired him for ski lessons and a cabin stay. They drink and argue too much; the woman (Sheila Noonan) is morose and needy; the apparent leader (Frank Wolff) comes off like a gangster. And — wouldn’t you know it? — the radio says there’s been a bank robbery in town.

When a snowstorm strands the group, upsetting their exit strategy, a tense “cabin fever” situation erupts. Also, um, there’s a beast in a nearby cave that eats people.

It’s a bit like “Key Largo” … but on a shoestring budget … with no stars … set in South Dakota snow instead of Florida heat … with a monster.

‘SKI TROOP ATTACK’ (1960)

Director Roger Corman — the so-called “King of the B’s” — was always on the lookout for settings that appeared, as he put it, “big.” In other words, locations that would photograph well and make his film’s budget seem bigger.

Well, snow is free, so Corman filmed his World War II cheapie “Ski Troop Attack” in the snowy mountains of South Dakota. (Production began immediately after the completion of “Beast From Haunted Cave,” which Corman produced.)

Charles B. Griffith’s script wrings drama from tension between the U.S. ski troop’s by-the-book lieutenant (Michael Forest) and sarcastic sergeant (Frank Wolff). Forest wants to follow orders and do reconnaissance only; Wolff wants to kill the enemy when opportunity arises.

There’s also a decent sequence in which the unit, hard up for food, commandeers the shack of a German war widow (Sheila Noonan).

No amount of World War II stock footage was going to make “Ski Troop Attack” look like 1944. But Corman should be commended for stretching. At the least, the subject matter is more “grown up” than the usual sci-fi, Western and juvenile-delinquent movies Corman was cranking out up to this time.

‘THE GREAT SILENCE’ (1968)

“They call him Silence … because wherever he goes, the silence of death follows.”

That’s one character’s description of the protagonist in Sergio Corbucci‘s “The Great Silence,” played in a wordless performance by Jean-Louis Trintignant.

This spaghetti Western has quite the international pedigree. It’s an Italian-French co-production filmed in Italy, with a French hero, an American heroine and a German villain, plus the singular music of Italian composer Ennio Morricone (“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”).

Setup: In snowbound Utah in 1899, bounty hunters have basically become officially sanctioned, well-paid murderers acting on behalf of politicians and landowners.

Silence — a loner who never speaks and never draws first — is a bounty hunter of another kind: He accepts money from vengeance-seeking relations of bounty hunters’ victims. One such client is Pauline (Vonetta McGee), whose husband was killed by sadistic, whip-wielding Loco (Klaus Kinski).

“The Great Silence” is dreary, gory and hypnotic, and has one of the least-happy endings on record.

Published at Fri, 13 Jan 2017 23:20:39 +0000