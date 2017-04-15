Social media's reactions to latest NJ Transit mishap

By Paul Milo | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

On Friday, an NJ Transit train bound for New York became disabled in a Hudson River tunnel, inducing a sense of dread and deja vu among commuters as delays mounted. Although the train was removed safely a few hours later, timetables were thrown into chaos as other trains in the system ran up to two hours late heading into the holiday weekend. It was just the latest black eye for NJ Transit and for Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn Station New York and the track serving it. Just a few weeks ago, back-to-back derailments caused scheduling problems for days, infuriating commuters. Here’s how some travelers affected by Friday’s mishap vented their frustration.