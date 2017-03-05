Source: Jets looking to add fullback, putting emphasis on running game



There’s no easy fix for the Jets‘ quarterback position this offseason. So it appears they’re looking to do whatever they can to help whoever ends up under center.

The Jets are putting an “emphasis on the run game” and have legitimate plans to add a fullback in free agency this year, a source familiar with their thinking told NJ Advance Media. The Jets haven’t ruled out signing former Pro Bowlers Mike Tolbert (Panthers) or Marcel Reece (Raiders, Seahawks). The Falcons’ Patrick DiMarco is an option, too.

In Chan Gailey’s primarily spread offense, the Jets played most of last season without a true fullback on the roster. Tommy Bohanon was cut in training camp. Julian Howsare started the season on the 53-man roster, but was seldom used and cut after Week 2. Tight ends Brandon Bostick and Kellen Davis rotated in sporadically, but with little success.

The Jets ranked 22nd in rushing yards per game (98.8), and 28th in yards per carry (3.7). Starter Matt Forte, who figures to be back in 2017, ran for 813 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

Gailey retired after the season, and has since been replaced by John Morton. While he has never been a coordinator at the NFL level, Morton worked for offenses that featured fullbacks his last two stops: John Kuhn (Saints), Bruce Miller (49ers).

While uncertain, the Jets desire to add a fullback could tie into their plans for the NFL Draft. Running backs Dalvin Cook (Florida State) and Leonard Fournette (LSU) figure to be there when they pick sixth overall. A proven fullback leading the way could help in their development.

On Friday, general manager Mike Maccagnan didn’t rule out going with a back that high.

“Would I consider taking a running back at six?” Maccagnan said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Absolutely. If I thought he was worthy of that pick.”

