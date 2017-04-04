Sources: QB Tylin Oden dismissed from Rutgers football for 'violation of team rules'



PISCATAWAY — Once looked at as the quarterback of the future at Rutgers, Tylin Oden has been dismissed from the program, multiple sources told NJ Advance Media.

The sophomore quarterback was not at Tuesday’s practice, which was closed to the media.

Oden struggled to meet the same football program off-field responsibilities demanded of every player, sources said.

In announcing the news later Tuesday night, Rutgers labeled Oden’s dismissal as a “violation of team rules.”

“We wish Tylin nothing but the best in his future decisions,” coach Chris Ash said in a statement.

Oden was a three-star recruit who de-committed from Louisville and chose Rutgers over Missouri. He was highly regarded by then-offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer in the search for a power-spread dual threat.

The Tennessee native planned for an ambitious chemical engineering major as a high schooler.

But it quickly became clear during six games his freshman year that Oden was not ready to be a Big Ten quarterback from a passing standpoint.

Oden completed 1-of-10 passes for two yards, while adding 37 rushes for 144 yards. It didn’t take opposing defenses much homework to realize that Oden entering the game was a dead giveaway for a running play.

Rutgers loses WR Ahmir Mitchell to ACL

When Rutgers benched starting quarterback Chris Laviano last season, Oden was bypassed in favor of the lesser-used Giovanni Rescigno. Oden continued to be used in spot duty off the bench.

Rescigno started the final five games and distanced himself from Oden and fellow backup Zach Allen during spring camp.

Allen, a redshirt senior graduate transfer from TCU, got more snaps with the second-team offense during last Saturday’s scrimmage than Oden.

With incoming dual-threat quarterback recruit Johnathan Lewis expected to challenge Rescigno as the starter, the writing was on the wall that Oden could slip as far as No. 4 on the depth chart.

Instead he won’t part of the training camp competition at all.

Mehringer’s offseason jump to Texas passing game coordinator left Oden to be evaluated on a clean slate by offensive coordinator Jerry Kill.

Kill said that Oden was “throwing the ball around pretty good” and showing signs of maturity “within the last three weeks” after the second spring practice.

It was a tough personnel day for Rutgers, which also announced that promising young wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell’s MRI revealed a torn ACL during Saturday’s practice.

Mitchell is out for spring camp but Rutgers remains hopeful that he will return to the field at some point during the 2017 season.

Published at Tue, 04 Apr 2017 19:03:19 +0000